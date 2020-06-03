LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University sophomore midfielder Logan Clingerman has been named first team All-State for men's lacrosse in selections announced Wednesday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Clingerman had 17 goals and six assists for 23 points this season, which was limited to six games because of COVID-19. The Hornets went 4-2.
The West River, Md., native had at least one goal in each of Shenandoah's games and tallied five goals on two occasions.
The second — on Feb. 29 in a 20-4 home win over Chatham — came along with one assist to give him six points on the day. Clingerman also had five goals in 15-14 loss to Mary Washington on Feb. 15.
This is Clingerman's first-ever collegiate postseason accolade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.