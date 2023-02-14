FOREST — Shenandoah University thrower Tucker Kindig has received the ODAC Men's Field Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this indoor track & field season as the league office announced winners on Tuesday.
Kindig, a graduate student from Spotslyvania, bested a 29-man field in the weight throw at the RiverHawk Friday Showdown hosted by Susquehanna University last Friday. Kindig won with a toss of 18.77 meters (61 feet, 7 inches).
Kindig has won the weight throw in five of the six meets the Hornets have participated in this indoor season. Kindig and the Hornets return to competition on February 25 and 26 at the ODAC Championships hosted by Roanoke College.
