ARLINGTON — Shenandoah University head women’s lacrosse coach Lindsey Lutz and junior Alyson Bittinger have earned All-State honors in selections announced Monday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Lutz, who just completed her 12th season as the Hornets head coach, was named as the VaSID College Division Women’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year after leading the Hornets to a 7-0 record. Bittinger was named first team All-State.
Lutz — the all-time women’s lacrosse wins leader at Shenandoah with 113 wins in 12 seasons — earns the second Coach of the Year Award of her career. In 2010, following her second year as the Hornets head coach, she was named as the USA South Conference Coach of the Year.
Bittinger, a midfielder from Westminster, Md., led Shenandoah this season with 33 goals and three assists for 36 points. She was named as the ODAC Player of the Week on March 16 (the final PoW of the year) after scoring a total of eight goals in spring break victories over Wheaton (Mass.) and Bridgewater (Mass.) State.
She also led SU in groundballs (14), caused turnovers (nine), and draw controls (24).
Bittinger is a two-time All-ODAC selection, having earned first team accolades in 2019.
