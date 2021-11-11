FOREST — Shenandoah University graduate student Abbie Marquette has been named All-ODAC for women’s soccer for the third time in her career in selections announced Thursday.
Marquette, a co-captain and defender, started all 17 games this season and had two goals and one assist for five points.
The Spring Grove, Pa., native ends her career as the program’s all-time leader in starts (82 in 85 career games played).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.