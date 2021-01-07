Millbrook girls’ soccer players Abigail Forrest and Lauren Rudolph recently finalized their commitments to play for NCAA Division III schools next year.
A defender and four-year varsity player, Forrest will compete for Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. The Royals went 10-7-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in their most recent season in 2019.
Forrest was the only Millbrook player to be named to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team in 2019, which is the last time the Pioneers had a season.
Forrest will enroll in EMU’s pre-veterinary program.
A midfielder/forward and four-year varsity player, Rudolph will play for Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass. The Lynx went 14-4-2 overall and 6-1 in the New England Collegiate Conference in their most recent season in 2019. Lesley captured its third straight NECC tournament title and qualified for the NCAA Division 3 tournament, falling in the first round.
Rudolph had one goal and two assists as a sophomore in 2019.
Rudolph will major in occupational therapy with a focus on special needs children. She wants to work for a school system as an occupational therapist.
Overall, Millbrook girls’ soccer has had four players in the class of 2021 sign with college programs. Previously, Karlie Hepner signed with NCAA Division II Shepherd University and Katie Douglas signed with Johnson & Wales University of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
