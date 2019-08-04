Winchester Royals outfielder Aaron Palensky and pitcher Logan Walters were each named to the All-Valley Baseball League second team in selections announced on Thursday.
Palensky (Nebraska) led the team with five home runs, 32 RBIs, 37 hits, He also batted .301, had an on-base percentage of .383, slugged .512 and scored 23 runs.
Walters (Memphis) went 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in eight games (six starts) and 38 innings. He led the Royals with 42 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.
The Royals went 18-26 this year, losing to Strasburg 2-0 in their best-of-three first-round series.
Woodstock River Bandits outfielder Aidan Nagle earned Most Valuable Player honors, Woodstock's Tristen Bayless was named Pitcher of the Year and Waynesboro's Zac Cole was named Coach of the Year.
Nagle, from Lewis-Clark State, started the year with a 17-game hitting streak and led the league in runs (47), hits (65), home runs (11), total bases (xxx), and slugging (.675). He also finished third in the league in RBIs (33), batting average (.406) and .492 on-base percentage (.492)
A lefty from Houston, Bayless finished second in ERA (1.92), batting average against (.156), and strikeouts per nine innings (13.8). He struck out 50 batters in 32.2 innings and had a record of 3-2.
Cole led the Generals to a 31-11 regular-season record to set the franchise mark for winning percentage (.738) and tie the team mark for most wins.
The All-VBL teams are chosen by a vote of team and media representatives across the Valley.
