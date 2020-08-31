The Virginia High School League has moved its Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday dealing with its “Championships + 1” plan for the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 17.
The potential plan that was released Aug. 24 currently calls for one week of regional competition and one week of state competition. It allows teams that do not advance to regional competition a chance to schedule one game/event after the regular season is over. That event must be completed by the region deadline.
The reason for the move is to give the VHSL Executive Committee and staff an additional two weeks to review and discuss feedback from membership before adopting the final schedule.
“We have received a tremendous amount of input from principals, superintendents, activity directors, and coaches since the release of the Championships + 1 schedule,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun in a news release. “This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan. Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the Executive Committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received. From day one, we have been committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.