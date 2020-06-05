CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League expects that it will be working toward a return to athletic competition soon.
In a news release on Friday, the VHSL stated Gov. Ralph Northam “will soon be announcing his plans for reopening schools across Virginia.” Once those details are released, VHSL staff along with the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), will review the governor’s guidelines and develop a plan to reopen athletics and academic activities that are not in conflict with his plan.
The VHSL has previously scheduled June 25 as a day to discuss July out-of-season practice and the fall sports season, which is scheduled to open with football and golf practice on July 30 and all other sports on Aug. 3.
“We will take that plan and align it with the work our SMAC committee has done, share those for approval with our Executive Committee and then provide those guidelines to school divisions as they develop their own plans for reopening athletics,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in the release. “We know people are anxious and want to know when athletic activities will begin. I want to assure everyone that we will move as quickly as possible to put a plan in place.”
