The Virginia High School League released its 2023 master football schedule on Monday, and Millbrook, Sherando, Handley and Clarke County have made one change each to the original schedules that they released in November of last year.
Millbrook is still opening the season at Harrisonburg, but the Pioneers will now travel to the Blue Streaks for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 26 instead of playing on Aug. 25.
Sherando has moved up its Week 2 home game with Jefferson, W.Va., one day to Thursday, Aug. 31. The game will kick off at 6 p.m.
Handley will now play six home games. The Judges will host Kettle Run at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 instead of traveling to play the Cougars on Sept. 8.
Clarke County’s season finale at home against Madison County will be moved up one day to Thursday, Nov. 2.
The following is the complete schedule for each area team:
Clarke County: Aug. 25 vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.; Sept. 1 vs. King William, 7 p.m.; Sept. 8 at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 vs. Warren County, 7 p.m.; Sept. 22 off week; Sept. 29 at Catoctin (Md.), 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 vs. Central, 7 p.m.; Oct. 13 vs. Page County, 7 p.m.; Oct. 20 at Strasburg, 7 p.m.; Oct. 27 at Luray, 7 p.m.; Nov. 2 vs. Madison County, 7 p.m.
Handley: Aug. 25 at Musselman (W.Va.), 7 p.m.; Sept. 2 vs. Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.; Sept. 9 vs. Kettle Run, 1 p.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Brentsville, 1 p.m.; Sept. 22 at James Wood, 7 p.m.; Sept. 29 off week; Oct. 7 vs. Fauquier, 1 p.m.; Oct. 14 vs. Warren County, 1 p.m.; Oct. 20 at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Oct. 28 vs. Millbrook, 1 p.m.; Nov. 3 at Sherando, 7 p.m.
James Wood: Aug. 25 vs. Warren County, 7 p.m.; Sept. 1 at Brentsville, 7 p.m.; Sept. 8 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; Sept. 22 vs. Handley, 7 p.m.; Sept. 29 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 vs. Sherando, 7 p.m.; Oct. 13 at Fauquier, 7 p.m.; Oct. 20 off week; Oct. 27 at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Nov. 3 at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Millbrook: Aug. 26 at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.; Sept. 1 at Warren County, 7 p.m.; Sept. 8 vs. Brentsville, 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.; Sept. 22 off week; Sept. 29 at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Oct. 13 vs. Jefferson (W.Va.), 7 p.m.; Oct. 20 vs. Sherando, 7 p.m.; Oct. 28 at Handley, 1 p.m.; Nov. 3 vs. James Wood, 7 p.m.
Sherando: Aug. 25 vs. Brentsville, 7 p.m.; Aug. 31 vs. Jefferson (W.Va.), 6 p.m.; Sept. 8 at Lightridge, 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 at Fauquier, 7 p.m.; Sept. 22 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.; Sept. 29 vs. Warren County, 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 at James Wood, 7 p.m.; Oct. 13 at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; Oct. 20 at Millbrook, 7 p.m.; Oct. 27 off week; Nov. 3 vs. Handley, 7 p.m.
Orioles call up hot prospectBALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.
Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking — Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday — and they’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.
Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. There’s room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.
T-Wolves reach deal with centerMINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons.
The deal was struck Sunday night and confirmed Monday by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management.
Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this weekend following a breakout year on both ends of the court. Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has become one of the most popular players inside and outside the team for his steady development, even-keeled demeanor and ferocious dunks. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 53.7% from the floor in 68 games in 2022-23, both career bests.
Blackhawks, Bruins make dealCHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Monday, putting the veteran forward in line to play with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft once again.
The Blackhawks sent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and forward Nick Foligno, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Bruins heading into free agency.
The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games. He was the No. 1 overall pick by Edmonton in 2010; the Blackhawks hold the No. 1 pick in Wednesday night’s draft, which they are expected to use on Connor Bedard.
Hawks trade to make cap roomATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Collins, who had been mentioned amid much trade speculation leading up to last week’s NBA draft, finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6.
Collins, 25, was a first-round pick in 2017 and scored in double figures in each of his six seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds, both career bests, in the 2019-20 season and 17.6 points per game for the 2021-21 team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.
With the Hawks looking to clear salary-cap room, Collins, who is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season, became a much-discussed trade target. Gay, 36, is due approximately $6.5 million next season, creating significant savings for Atlanta.
