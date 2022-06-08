The Virginia High School League will begin selling tickets for its Spring Jubilee state semifinal games at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Fans can only purchase tickets online using GoFan for Spring Jubilee contests. Tickets for Saturday’s finals will go on sale at noon Friday. Fans must purchase a ticket for each day.
The James Wood baseball team will be in action in the Class 4 semifinals at 10 a.m. on Friday at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg. Should the Colonels advance to Saturday’s final, that would take place at 11 a.m. at Riverbend. The Clarke County boys’ soccer team will play Radford at 11 a.m. on Friday at Spartan Field in Salem. The championship game will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., also at Spartan Field.
Each ticket is $10 plus a service fee of $1.50. Children 6-and under-are free with a paying adult.
Tickets can be purchased at the following Internet addresses:
Class 1 and 2 state semifinals: https://gofan.co/app/events/618961
Class 2 and 2 state finals: https://gofan.co/app/events/618962
Class 3 and 4 state semifinals: https://gofan.co/app/events/618963
Class 3 and 4 state finals: https://gofan.co/app/events/618964
Spectators can view their tickets by clicking on “View Tickets” in their emailed receipt, sign in to their Go Fan account, or open in the GoFan app. For the fastest entry into the game, fans should pull up their tickets before reaching the gate. Purchased tickets are transferable to children, spouses, family, or anyone else via text, email, or by copying a link.
