The Virginia Valley Vipers professional basketball team has decided on its 18-man roster and has made changes to its coaching staff ahead of its season-opening game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Montreal Tundra.
The Vipers are in their inaugural season in The Basketball League (TBL), which consists of 49 teams around the country. Virginia will play a 24-game regular-season schedule, including 12 home games at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
Former Shenandoah University and Millbrook High School head coach Rob Harris will no longer serve as the Vipers’ head coach but will still be involved as a consultant for the team.
Millbrook High School graduate Andrew Oates (class of 2009) — currently an assistant with the Clarke County boys’ basketball team and a former Shenandoah University assistant — takes over as the head coach. Oates’ assistant will be Willie Lewis, who spent two years assisting the women’s program and five years assisting the men’s program at SU from 2010-17.
The Vipers can have up to 12 players active each week and an unlimited number of players on their reserve roster. The active roster is submitted to the VBL each Monday.
The Vipers will feature six local high school graduates. Millbrook graduates Rze Culbreath (class of 2013) and Trammell Anthony (class of 2018) were signed before training camp took place on Feb. 11-12. They will be joined by Tre Brown and Jason Morgan (both Handley class of 2014), Handley grad Terrance Sloane (class of 2010) and Sherando graduate Jordan Henry (class of 2015).
Culbreath is a 6-1 guard who played collegiately at the University of Pikeville (NAIA) in Kentucky and averaged 5.6 points per game last year in his first TBL season with the Tri-State Admirals in New York. The 6-1 Anthony finished his collegiate basketball and football career with Shenandoah last year. Brown (5-9) played for NCAA Division III Mount Aloysius. The 5-10 Morgan played football for NCAA Division III McDaniel College in Maryland.
Another familiar face for local fans will be Chris Chaney. The 6-foot-4 Chaney scored more than 1,000 career points for Shenandoah and averaged 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as a senior in 2019-20. Chaney also has TBL experience, averaging 5.5 points per game for the Raleigh Firebirds last year.
Dhonte Ford, a 29-year-old who played for NCAA Division II Allen University in South Carolina, has experience in the TBL with the Pennsylvania Kings and the Carolina Coyotes in the TBL.
Others with pro experience are Maleke Jones (26, 6-3 guard, played for NCAA D-III Eastern Mennonite University and the Charlottesville Gladiators of the Triple Threat Professional Basketball League); and Gerald Jackson (31, 6-5 guard, D-I Howard University and CB Ciudad de Ponferrada in Spain).
Rounding out the team are Jalen Melvin (25 years old, 6-11 forward who played at D-II West Virginia Wesleyan College); Kam Cooper (25 years old, 6-3 guard, D-II Wilmington University in Delaware); Malique Judd (26, 6-7 forward, D-III N.C. Wesleyan College); Marlon Parker (34, Catonsville Community College in Maryland); Justin Brown (Concordia College of Alabama); Jorden Santos (23, 6-0 guard, Stratford University in Hampton and the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines); James Williams-Hanton (24, Clarendon College, a Division I junior college in Texas); and Brandon Rembert (5-10 guard, D3 University of Valley Forge and Fisher College of the NAIA).
The Vipers’ home opener is at 3 p.m. on March 12 against the Atlantic City Gambits. Doors will open at 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity to meet players and take photos.
