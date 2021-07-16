WINCHESTER — Warrenton Post 72 scored six runs in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead and went on to defeat the Winchester Post 21 Renegades 12-1 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday night at Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester (3-7) was held to seven hits. Warrenton had 12 hits and drew nine walks.
The Renegades were led by Andrew Plunkett (2 for 3 with an RBI) and Hayden Cunningham (1 for 3 with an RBI). Danny Lyman drew three walks and Sebastian Tringali was 1 for 2 with a walk. Luke Lyman struck out three batters, allowed one walk and did not allow a hit in a shutout seventh inning.
