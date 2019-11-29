Clarke County graduate Madison Webster and Queens University of Charlotte freshman Madison Webster recently completed her freshman women's cross country season, one that saw her earn all-region honors for the NCAA Division II Royals.
The Winchester Star Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2018, Webster started her postseason by taking 11th in 23 minutes, 4.4 seconds over the 6K distance at the South Atlantic Conference Championships on Oct. 26 in Wingate, N.C. Webster's had Queens' fourth-best time as the Royals won the 12-team meet with 48 points, 23 more than runner-up Wingate. The conference championship was the fourth in a row for Queens.
Following the race, it was announced that Webster was one of five people selected to the SAC All-Freshman team.
On Nov. 9, Queens repeated as champions at the Southeast Region Championships, also in Wingate, N.C. The Royals scored 64 points, 36 more than runner-up Flagler in the 26-team meet, with Webster contributing Queens' second-best time of 22:47. Webster finished 11th overall to earn all-region honors, a designation given to the top 25 runners.
On Nov. 23, Queens participated in the NCAA Division II Championships for the fifth straight year and placed 21st out of 34 teams. Webster once again had Queens' second-best time, recording a personal-best 22:02 to place 139th in the field of 261 runners.
