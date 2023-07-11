WINCHESTER — In his first start after eight relief appearances, Crew Wllson pitched one-hit ball over six innings to help the Winchester Royals to a 10-0 win in seven innings over Front Royal in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday night.
Wilson struck out seven batters and walked three for Winchester (18-12). Cameron Kenny pitched the seventh and allowed one hit in completing the shutout against the Cardinals (15-17).
The Royals scored four runs in the second inning and finished off the win with three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Winchester was led by Ryan Flores (1 for 1 with two walks and two RBIs), Jancarlos Colon (1 for 4 with two RBIs), Nickolas Gnardellis (1 for 2 with a triple, RBI, walk and three runs), Jack Hay (1 for 2 with a run, RBI and two walks), Jayson Gonzalez (1 for 2 with a run and two walks) and Jacob Bennett (1 for 2 with a run, walk and RBI).
