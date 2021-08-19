ROUND HILL — After being delayed a day by inclement weather, the Millbrook golf team lost to Woodgrove 169-173 on Thursday at Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club.
Woodgrove had the top two scores (a 3-over 39 and a 40), but Millbrook had four of the next five-best scores.
Millbrook scorers: Nick Gressley 42, Will Croyle 43, Jack Muldowney 43, Richie Pell 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.