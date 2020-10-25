WINCHESTER — James Wood junior Lauren Beatty won the third race of the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League on Friday, capturing the 3,000-meter female competition with a time of 10 minutes, 30.9 seconds at Kernstown Battlefield.
Beatty won for the second straight time in the four-race regular-season competition. The previous two races were 5K events. Beatty won by 10.5 seconds over runner-up Gillian Bushee (10:41.4), 15, of Reston.
Other too local female finishers were former Shenandoah University runner Emily Miller, 22 (third in 10:42.4), Sherando senior Molly Robinson (fourth, 10:48.5), former Shenandoah runner Sarah Mann, 22 (fifth, 10:53.5), Sherando sophomore Eva Winston (sixth, 11:01.6), James Wood graduate and George Washington University freshman Kenzie Konyar (seventh, 11:03) and James Wood junior Isabella Newman (eighth, 11:04).
The men's winner was George Alexander, 17, of Ashburn (9:03.4). He won by 1.9 seconds over runner-up Tyler McCarthy of Shenandoah (9:05.3).
Other top local runners were James Wood senior Chris White (third, 9:18.7), Shenandoah junior Jeremy Allinger (fifth, 9:21.5) and James Wood junior Nathaniel Woshner (eighth, 9:29.7).
The last regular-season race, a 6K, will take place on Nov. 14.
