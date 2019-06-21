WOODSTOCK — A balk by Kevin Ledford with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and final inning provided the winning run as Woodstock defeated Winchester 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday night at Central High School.
The Royals (7-8) led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh but did not record an out as the River Bandits (8-8) scored three runs.
Cody Boone (x-x) entered the game in rellef of Andrew Cieslinski (six innings, one earned run, zero walks, seven hits, six strikeouts) to start the seventh. He hit Tomas Sanchez, gave up a double to Aidan Nagle (3 for 4 with two runs), then hit Andrew Puglielli to load the bases.
Ledford came in and gave up a single to Lael Lockhart to make it 3-2. He walked Caleb Ward (2 for 3, two RBIs) to force in a run and make it 3-3, then balked with Nick Holesa at the plate to force in the run that ended the game 4-3 in favor of Woodstock.
Friday's second game ended too late for the print edition. The Royals are next in action today with a 7 p.m. game at Bridgeforth Field.
Masen Prososki (2 for 2 with 2 runs and a walk) gave the Royals a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Prososki scored on an Alex Amos single in the seventh inning to make it 3-1.
Winchester was also led by Will Long (2 for 2 with a walk)
