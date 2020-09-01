Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.