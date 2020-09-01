Approximately 125 swimmers and three teams competed outdoors at the Winchester Long Course Invitational held Friday through Sunday in Jim Barnett Park. According to meet host Winchester Swim Team, it was one of the first multi-team USA Swimming meets in the country since March.
WST’s Paul Warnagiris (15 & over division) won 11 races to lead the way on the boys’ side. On the girls’ side, WST’s Grace Morgan (13-14) won 13 races and Riley Pillo (11-12) won 10.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, WST swimmers competed in their first event since March 13 this weekend. According to WST, USA Swimming did not permit dual and multi-team meets within a Local Swimming Committee (LSC) until Aug. 1. WST is part of Virginia Swimming LSC. The meet was originally scheduled for June 19-21.
The meet normally attracts 400 swimmers and is WST’s largest fundraiser. WST decided to not make it a fundraiser this year and held the meet as a way for children to return to competitive swimming.
The other teams that competed were Valley Swim Team Phoenix (based out of Strasburg) and Tsunami Swimming (Fredericksburg). No team scores were kept at the meet, which featured events measured in meters.
WST boys’ winners: All ages — 400 individual medley: Paul Warnagiris, 4:58.41; 800 freestyle: Zack Carter, 9:29.42. 15 & over — 200 butterfly: Paul Warnagiris, 2:21.54; 200 backstroke: Warnagiris, 2:28.64; 200 breaststroke: Warnagiris, 2:40.49; 200 IM (this event was held twice): Warnagiris, 2:22.97 (first race), 2:22.88 (second race); 400 free: Warnagiris, 4:28.53; 100 free: Warnagiris, 58.72; 100 fly: Andrew Thompson, 1:02.42; 200 free: Warnagiris, 2:08.48; 100 back: Warnagiris, 1:08.29; 50 free: Warnagiris, 27.23. 13-14 — 400 free: Joseph Warnagiris, 4:33.53; 200 IM: Warnagiris, 2:30.89; 100 free: Carter, 59.31; 100 fly: Carter, 1:04.38; 200 free; Carter, 2:10.37; 50 free: Carter, 27:73. 11-14 — 200 fly: Carter, 2:23.45; 200 back: Joseph Warnagiris, 2:28.31; 200 breast: Warnagiris 2:52.78; 200 IM: Warnagiris, 2:29.44. 11-12 — 200 free: Michael Thompson, 2:46.68; 100 back: Thompson, 1:28.25. 10 & under — 50 fly: Jacob Pianalto, 49.75; 50 back: Pianalto, 51.66; 100 free: Pianalto, 1:36.22; 100 fly: Conner Hughes, 2:10.02; 50 breast: Pianalto, 1:01.16; 50 free: Pianalto, 42.04.
WST girls’ winners: All ages — 400 IM: Lauren Masters, 5:18.00; 800 free: Grace Morgan, 9:30.77; 1,500 free: Kayla Sprincis, 18:35.76. 15 & over —200 breast: Paige Simko, 2:54.36; 200 IM (this event was held twice): Masters, 2:33.06 (first race), 2:34.24 (second race); 400 free: Sprincis, 4:44.77; 100 breast: Simko, 1:18.01; 100 fly: Kimberly Warnagiris, 1:08.20; 200 free: Masters, 2:17.52; 50 free: Masters, 29.04. 13-14 — 400 free: Morgan, 4:39.12; 100 breast: Morgan 1:25.50; 200 IM: Morgan 2:35.61; 100 free: Morgan, 1:03.53; 100 fly: Morgan, 1:09.19; 200 free: Morgan 2:13.27; 100 back: Morgan, 1:13.60; 50 free: Morgan, 29:37; 11-14 — 200 fly: Morgan, 2:34.67; 200 back: Morgan, 2:39.91; 200 breast: Morgan, 3:04.49; 200 IM: Morgan 2:37.14. 11-12 — 400 free: Riley Pillo, 5:10.02; 50 fly: Pillo, 32.96; 100 breast: Pillo, 1:33.71; 50 back: Pillo, 37.08; 100 free: Pillo, 1:07.75; 100 fly: Pillo, 1:15.00; 100 free: Pillo, 2:28.63; 50 breast, Pillo, 44.21; 100 back: Pillo, 1:20.48; 50 free, Pillo, 32.06.
Phoenix boys’ winners: All ages — 1,500 free: Aidan Post, 20:13.90. 15 & over — 100 breast: Trevor Cram, 1:13.78. 13-14 — 100 breast: Alex Hua, 1:18.83. 10 & under — 100 breast: Jakob Louk, 2:14.03; 200 free: Louk, 2:28.96; 100 back: Louk, 1:53.41.
Phoenix girls’ winners: 15 & over — 200 fly: Chelsey Jones, 2:34.29. 200 back: Emma De Jong, 2:39.31; 100 free: De Jong, 1:03.47; 100 back: Jones, 1:14.81. 10 & under — 100 back: Ellery Peterson, 1:49.21.
Slovenian sprints to Stage 4 triumphORCIERES-MERLETTE, France — After just four stages at the Tour de France, the balance of power is already clearer: Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team are looking like the ones to beat.
Roglic, the Spanish Vuelta champion, used the race’s first summit finish Tuesday to erase any lingering doubts surrounding his form.
Following an impressive collective performance from his teammates, the former ski jumper from Slovenia won a sprint to secure his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe managed to follow the late accelerations and kept the race leader’s yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place.
Roglic completed the 100-mile ride in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds.
Roglic couldn’t drop any of his rivals but used his power to prevail in the sprint launched by Frenchman Guillaume Martin with 500 meters left. Roglic moved third overall thanks to the bonus time awarded to the stage winner. Tadej Pogacar secured a Slovenian one-two and Martin completed the podium.
Murray survives match point at U.S. OpenNEW YORK — Andy Murray saved a match point and put together his 10th career comeback from two sets down to win his first Grand Slam contest in nearly 20 months.
The 2012 U.S. Open champion, still working his way back from a pair of operations on his right hip, overcame 13 double-faults and a big deficit to beat Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 4 hours, 39 minutes.
Murray faced a match point while down 6-5 in the fourth set, but he saved it with a 127 mph service winner.
Serena Williams began her latest attempt to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by beating Kristie Ahn in the first round. The two Americans split the first 10 games before Williams pulled away to win 7-5, 6-3. The victory was her 102nd at the tournament, breaking the tie she held with Chris Evert for the most by a woman in the Open era.
Byron gets extension from Hendrick teamCHARLOTTE, N.C. — William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports.
The extension was finalized in early August and announced Tuesday, just days after Byron’s win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR’s playoffs.
Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry. Gordon won 93 times with the iconic Hendrick No. 24.
Chad Knaus, in his second season as Byron’s crew chief, is in talks with the Hendrick organization to extend his contract beyond its expiration at the end of this year. Liberty University, the sponsor of the car, is signed through 2021.
