VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University head coach Kevin Anderson earned his 700th victory as a college baseball coach on Saturday with a 12-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Virginia Wesleyan in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader.
Game 2 was suspended because of darkness after 10 innings with the two teams tied 8-8. The game will be resumed at a date to be announced.
Now in his 23rd year, Anderson has a record of 700-320-2. After winning 147 games at James Madison from 1994 through 1997, Anderson is now 553-233-1 (.703) in 19 seasons at SU.
The Hornets (16-6, 3-2 ODAC) scored at least one run in each of the final six innings to pull away from the Marlins (10-9, 2-4) in Game 1. SU scored five runs in the seventh inning for a 10-2 lead.
Winning pitcher and SU junior Jacob Faivre (5-0) struck out 10 over the first six innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. Mike Verzaleno earned the save by pitching the final three innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two.
Frankie Ritter (two RBIs, two runs, double), Sam Horn (RBI) and Logan Wood (RBI, two runs) each had three hits with Pearce Bucher (three RBIs, two-run double in sixth inning) and Ryan Clawson (two walks) getting two each. Kooper Anderson scored three runs and Kyle Lisa had two walks, three runs and an RBI.
In Game 2, the Marlins scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game 8-8. With one out and runners on second and third, Trent Hanchey had an RBI groundout to make it 8-5, Connor Hall hit a two-home run to make it 8-7, and Matt Sinko hit a solo home run to tie it of Matt House, who entered the game in the ninth inning.
Shenandoah starter Reilly Owen pitched four innings (two runs, one earned, four hits, three walks, five strikeouts) and Tad Dean pitched the next three innings, allowing one run (earned), one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Offensively, SU was led by Matt Moon (2 for 3), Anderson (2 for 5, 2 RBIs), Henry Delavergne (two runs, RBI) and Lisa (two runs, home run, two RBIs.).
Track & Field: Wood girls win Strasburg meet
STRASBURG — The James Wood girls scored 152 points to win the Ram Country Track & Field Invitational by 62 points on Saturday at Strasburg High School.
Strasburg was second out of 12 scoring teams with 90 points. Sherando was fourth with 65 and Clarke County was seventh with 44.
Sherando senior Ella Carlson (discus, 131 feet, 10 inches, and shot put, 33-0) and Clarke County sophomore Bailey Beard (100 meters, 13.52 seconds, 200, 27.33) were the only two local athletes to win two individual events.
Loudoun County won the boys' meet with 165 points, 86 more than runner-up James Wood (79). Sherando was third with 72 and Clarke County was sixth with 40 out of 13 scoring teams.
James Wood girls' leaders: Lillian Lovelace, 1st, 100 hurdles, 19.00, 300 hurdles, 2nd, 51.43; Quetzali Angel-Perez, 1st, 800, 2:35.07; 4x100 (Jocelyn Hempel, Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Alana Bradford), 1st, 53.58; 4x400 (Ella Kiesewalter, Ruby Ostrander, Angel-Perez, Kameron Strosnider), 1st, 4:25.40; Hempel, 2nd, triple jump, 32-5; Aubrey Grove, 2nd, discus, 118-3 (state qualifier); Ostrander, 800, 2nd, 2:36.85; Lauren Beatty, 2nd, 3,200, 11:59.82; Abigail Hendershot, 3rd, shot put, 28-7.5; Rebecca Logan, 3rd, 100 hurdles, 21.88; Kiesewalter, 3rd, 400, 1:05.88; Bradford, 3rd, 200, 28.93; Izzy Newman, 3rd, 3,200, 12:29.06.
Other Sherando girls' leaders: Victoria Corbit, 1st, long jump, 16-10, 3rd triple jump, 32-5; Crittenden, 3rd, 1,600, 5:52.52; 4x800 (Julianna Duke, Addy Wallin, Ryleigh Combs, Crittenden), 3rd, 11:31.74.
Other Clarke County girls' leaders: 4x100 (Bailey Beard, Ellie Brumback, Selene Good, Reagan Myer), 2nd, 54.35; Beard, 3rd, long jump 16-6.
James Wood boys' leaders: Brendan Cassidy, 300 hurdles, 1st, 41.76; Nathaniel Woshner, 1st, 3,200, 9:42.53 (state qualifier); 4x400 (Cassidy, Logan McKay, Nolan Cornwell, Andrew Link), 1st, 3:41.54; Ethan Pratt-Perez, 2nd, 3,200, 9:47.47 (state qualifier); 4x100 (Elijah Richards, Karim Cisse, William Andrews, Zachary Smith), 3rd, 48.10.
Sherando boys' leaders: Avery Dodson, 1st, discus, 137-6; Anthony Binibini, 2nd, triple jump, 38-6; 4x800 (Camden Palmer, Julean Mendez, Jed Bell, Dylan McGraw), 2nd, 8:57.81; Jayden Patten, 3rd, 110 hurdles, 12.22.
Clarke County boys' leaders: Will Booker, 2nd, high jump, 5-10; 4x100 (Spencer Blick, Dain Booker, Will Booker, Wyatt Palmer), 2nd, 47.92; Dain Booker, 3rd, 200, 24.80.
Softball: Jefferson sweeps James Wood
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson defeated James Wood by the scores of 12-11 and 4-0 in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Jefferson led Game 1 3-0 after two innings and 4-2 after three. The Colonels (0-5) took a 6-4 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Jefferson grabbed a 7-6 lead after five innings. The Cougars led 9-8 after six, then after James Wood took an 11-9 lead in the top of the seventh Jefferson scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Kalee Dalton's two-out triple drove in two runs to end the game. James Wood had 14 hits to Jefferson's 11.
In Game 2, Rebecca Munslow tossed a four-hit shutout for the Cougars, walking one batter and striking out 13.
James Wood Game 1 leaders: Cadence Rieg 3-5, double, 2 runs; Sophia Mezzatesta 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Laken Whipkey 2 RBIs; Sydney Orndorff double; Skyla Compton triple.
James Wood Game 2 leaders: Isabella McKee 2-2, Ellie Johnson complete game, 4 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, 1 strikeout.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 5, Central 4
WOODSTOCK — James Wood earned a season split and won two doubles matches in a non-district victory over Central on Friday. The Colonels are 3-1.
James Wood singles winners: No. 1. Ryan Stevens 8-4; No. 2 Scott Shepherd 8-2; No. 6 Jackson Robbins 8-5.
James Wood doubles winners: No. 1 Stevens/Shepherd 8-1; No. 3 Landen Keffer/Robbins 8-5.
Girls' tennis: Handley 6, Loudoun County 3
LEESBURG — Handley improved to 4-1 with a non-district win over Loudoun County on Friday.
Handley singles winners: No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-0; No. 4 Sophia McAllister 8-2; No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-3; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-1.
Handley doubles winners: No. 2 Larsen/Bessette 8-4; No. 3: Jones/McAllister 8-4.
