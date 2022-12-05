ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Four local high school graduates each had top-10 performances on Saturday at the Navy Invitational for indoor track & field.
College of William & Mary senior Kaycee Cox-Philyaw (Millbrook) led the way, placing fourth in the 1,000 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 13.58 seconds. She also helped the 4x400 team place seventh in 4:12.42.
Cox-Philyaw’s former high school teammate Sarah Purdy, a junior at Mount St. Mary’s University, placed sixth in the 500 (1:24.18) and 11th in the 60 hurdles (9.66).
In her college debut for William & Mary, Sherando graduate Ella Carlson placed eighth in the shot put (40 feet, 6.75 inches) and 13th in the weight throw (39-9).
In the men’s meet, Mount St. Mary’s senior Drake Tews (James Wood) placed seventh in the long jump (22-2.25).
Wrestling: Millbrook posts 2-3 mark in duals
LEESBURG — Millbrook went 2-3 on Saturday at the Loudoun County duals tournament.
The Pioneers defeated Potomac 56-30 and Hylton 43-38, and lost to Fairfax (54-22), Loudoun County (60-21) and John Lewis (42-36).
Millbrook leaders: Isaac Churchill (138) 5-0; Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (215) 5-0.
Cross country: Handley duo runs in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Handley juniors Garrett Stickley and Will Pardue each participated in the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships on Saturday in the John Hunt Running Park.
On a muddy and sloppy course, Stickley placed 86th in 16:06.1 over 3.1 miles and Pardue was 186th in 16:51. Steven West, a senior from Sandia High School in New Mexico, won the 278-boy race by three seconds in 15:09.3.
