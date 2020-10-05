WINCHESTER — Chris Arnold won his fourth straight race in the Modified Feature division at Winchester Speedway on Saturday night.
Arnold started on the outside of the front row, jumped to the lead early and stayed in first throughout the rest of the race. Pole sitter Mike Franklin made a few charges but was never able to get close enough to Arnold to challenge for the lead. Franklin, Ryan Toole, Phil Jefferies and Keith Jackson rounded out the top five.
Wesley Bonebrake won the Limited Late Model division by leading all 35 laps of an action-packed race. At one point, two cars made contact, which sent D.J. Gruft’s car through the air. The car made contact with the flag stand before landing back on the track on its wheels. Gruft was able to get out of the car and did not have any injuries. Following Bonebrake across the finish line were James Lichliter, Brad Omps, Andy Fries and Austin Stover.
Outside pole sitter Tony Catlett, a veteran of the street stock division, won an Enduro race that featured several lead changes. Nathaniel Yonker, Mike Bennett, Jason Wilkins and John Catlett rounded out the top five.
Chris Bohrer won his second straight Vintage Cars race. Danny Holmes and David Barb took second and third, respectively.
Ex-player Maye added to SU men’s soccer staff
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head men’s soccer coach Zack MacDougall announced the addition of Brian Maye (class of 2018) to his coaching staff on Monday.
Maye, a former captain and four-year standout for SU, joins the staff as an assistant coach after serving as a youth coach with Shenandoah Elite FC and both Loudoun County and Handley high schools.
The Reston native, who was the first SU men’s soccer player to ever be named ODAC Player of the Week, also spent time working with head women’s coach Liz Pike at her summer camps.
“I’m so excited to introduce and welcome back Brian Maye to the Shenandoah University men’s soccer family,” said MacDougall in a news release. “Brian was a tremendous student-athlete for the men’s soccer program, both on and off the field. His perspective and experiences will be invaluable to our young team. He brings a wealth of knowledge about the game and sports science that will really benefit our program. His passion for the men’s soccer program and the university at large is truly infectious. We can’t wait to have him join us and get started.”
