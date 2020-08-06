Former Sherando High School football standout George Aston was one of eight players waived by the New York Giants on Sunday.
A fullback, the 24-year-old Aston signed a futures contract with the Giants on Dec. 30, 2019, to earn a spot on their 90-man training camp roster. Training camp started on July 28.
Teams have until Aug. 16 to trim their rosters to 80 players, but the Giants got down to that number on Sunday. Any NFL team with 90 players has to split its squad for all activities. According to giants.com, the Giants had been planning on ending most of their practice days with full-squad walk-throughs, which is prohibited with a 90-man roster.
A 2014 Sherando graduate, Aston had a brief stint on the Giants' practice squad, signing with them on Dec. 24, 2019. On Aug. 31 of last year, Aston was cut by the Denver Broncos in training camp. Aston was signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh last April.
Shockers leading in deciding Game 3
NEW MARKET — The New Market Shockers lead Elkton 5-3 through five innings in Game 3 of their best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series, which is being delayed by weather.
The contest was delayed Wednesday and eventually postponed by weather. The game was to resume on Thursday, but was delayed to today because of wet field conditions at Rebel Park.
New Market grabbed a quick lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning on four hits. Henry Delavergne singled with one out and scored on Nick Goode's double. Grant Thompson plated Goode with a groundout. With two outs, Pearce Bucher singled and raced in to score on Matt House's double.
The Shockers added a run in the third as Goode led off with a double to center and scored on Thompson's single.
The Blue Sox rallied with three runs in the fifth, taking advantage of four walks and two wild pitches to go along with a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly.
New Market got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a pair of errors. Elkton had a runner on when the game was called with no outs in the sixth.
Goode and House each had two of New Market's 10 hits. Jack Marshall had two of Elkton's five hits.
