WINCHESTER — Averett University scored 14 of the game's final 17 points Sunday to defeat Shenandoah University 58-57 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball opener for both teams on Sunday at the Wilkins Center.
The Cougars (5-1) took a 58-57 lead with 2.3 seconds remaining on a free throw by Raja Milton.
SU (2-4) held its biggest lead at 54-44 following a free throw by Malik Jordan (18 points) with 4:46 remaining.
In a game with 12 ties and 15 lead changes, Averett (5-1) hounded Shenandoah into missing its final five attempts from the field during the closing stretch while also seeing the Hornets turn the ball over five times. In that same span, AU was 6 of 8 from the field (75 percent) and only turned the ball over twice.
With 2.3 seconds remaining, Milton drove the lane and as he was falling down, drew a foul that put him on the line. Milton missed the first free throw before making the second.
A pair of timeouts followed and SU's half-court attempt went off the top of the backboard to give Averett the win in its first-ever ODAC contest.
Davion Roberts backed up Jordan for SU with 14 points.
Both teams shot 40 percent for the game with SU making 17 of its 43 attempts and Averett 22 of its 55. The Cougars owned a 38-24 edge on the glass.
Women's basketball: Randolph 50, SU 46
WINCHESTER — Randolph College outscored Shenandoah University 15-2 over the last six minutes and 41 seconds to earn an ODAC win on Sunday.
The Hornets (3-2, 1-1 ODAC) took their largest lead at 44-35 on a Terese Greene layup with 6:41 left. Randolph (4-2, 1-1) went on a 11-0 run for a 46-44 lead, then Greene (10 points) tied the game with another layup at the 1:39 mark.
But the Hornets — who missed five of their final six shots from the field in the final six minutes — turned the ball with a chance to take the lead on their next possession.
Randolph missed its initial shot on the next trip down the floor, but got the offensive rebound and was fouled with seven seconds left. Cameron O'Neil hit both free throws, and after a series of timeouts, Shenandoah again turned it over before Randolph hit a pair from the line with two seconds left to ice the victory.
Also for SU, Shawnise Campbell had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
The Hornets shot 28 percent (16 of 57) from the field to 29 percent for the Cats (17 of 59) with Randolph holding a 40-36 edge on the glass.
Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson had a game-high 14 points for Randolph.
