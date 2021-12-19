Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College junior kicker Nick Bahamonde picked up another All-America honor when he was named to The Associated Press NCAA Division III First Team on Friday.
Bahamonde was selected to the American Football Coaches Association First Team on Tuesday.
Bahamonde led Division III in field goals made with 18 in 22 attempts. Those 18 makes set an IC school record, which included four in one game against Union on Nov. 6 to tie another school mark. He made three field goals this season from more than 40 yards away. Bahamonde also went 32 of 34 on extra point attempts and averaged 59.3 yards per kickoff with 24 touchbacks in 65 kicks.
Previously, Bahamonde was also named Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year, Liberty League First-Team and D3football.com First-Team All-Region.
Boys’ basketball: Heritage 68, Handley 67 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Heritage (Newport News) tipped in a shot at the buzzer to beat Handley in the last of six games at the Handley Showcase on Saturday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Judges (2-5) shot just 1 of 8 from the free throw line in overtime, which began with the score tied 58-58. Handley shot 14 of 34 from the line for the game.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco (25 points, 10 rebounds); Jacob Duffy (10 points); Ryan Pratt (8 points); Tavon Long (7 points); Isaiah Lavette (6 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals).
Wrestling: Clarke places 4th at Meridian
FALLS CHURCH — Clarke County placed fourth out of eight teams on Saturday at the Mustang Holiday Classic at Meridian High School.
Fairfax won with 158 points, McLean was second with 146.5, Independence took third with 121.5 and Clarke County had 113.
Clarke County leaders: 1st place: Blake Jacobson 138, Cannon Long 145; Titus Hensler 182; Michael Perozich 220. 3rd place: Colton Vincent 113; Trace Mansfield 195; 4th place: Gerald Roberts 132.
Swimming: Millbrook girls defeat Fauquier
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls beat Fauquier 119-30 and the boys lost 76-69 to the Falcons in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
Millbrook girls’ winners: 200-meter medley relay: Lyddie Esslinger, Lauren Rosenthal, Olivia Webster, Carolina Arias, 2:33.16; 200 free Kiera Webster 2:25.33; 200 IM: Esslinger 2:42.95; 50 free: Lauren Dennard 35.88; 100 fly: Kiera Webster 1:08.71; 100 free: Olivia Webster 1:07.42; 400 free: Esslinger 5:06.15; 200 free relay: Jordan Anderson, Julia Frerotte, Morgan Holben, Arias, 2:22.15; 100 back: Olivia Webster, 1:18.39; 100 breast: Frerotte 1:46.72; 400 free relay: Esslinger, Avery Sigler, Frerotte, Olivia Webster, 4:56.68.
Millbrook boys’ winners: 200 free: Aidan Post 2:21.62; 50 free: Alejandro Landers 37.59; 100 fly: Wyatt Post 1:05.50; 100 free: Nicholas Barreda 1:05.42; 400 free: Aidan Post 4:55.11; 200 free relay: John Doepper, Nathan Regula, Odin Kolp, Wyatt Post 2:10.07.
Clarke boys go 2-1 at Shepherd meet
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The Clarke County boys went 2-1 and the girls went 0-3 in a four-team meet with West Virginia schools at Shepherd University on Saturday.
The Eagle boys beat Musselman 51-36 and Hedgesville 47-40. Washington beat Clarke 53-39. Washington went 3-0, Hedgesville was 1-2 and Musselman was 0-3.
The Clarke County girls lost to Washington 62-27, Musselman 55-32 and Hedgesville 41-34. Washington was 3-0, Musselman was 2-1 and Hedgesville was 1-2.
Clarke County boys’ leaders: 200-yard freestyle: 2. Lucas Welch 2:23.71; 100 fly: 2. Jefferson Fairbanks 1:07.92; 500 free: Patrick Whalen 6:01.27; 400 free relay: 1. Ryan Hooks, Patrick Whalen, Fairbanks, Liam Whalen, 4:11.14.
Clarke County girls’ leaders: 200 medley relay: 2. Noelle Whalen, Kyleigh Goforth, Maya Pitts, Rebecca Spitler, 2:24.08; 200 IM: 1. Pitts 2:33.49; 100 fly: 1. Whalen 1:06.50, 2. Pitts 1:08.88; 100 back: Whalen 1:10.50.
Sherando girls sweep Liberty, Kettle Run
WARRENTON — The Sherando girls defeated Liberty 193-76 and Kettle Run 158-118 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Saturday. Kettle Run beat Liberty 183-81.
The Warrior boys beat 115-72 and lost to Kettle Run 167-72. Kettle Run beat Liberty 170-58.
Sherando girls' winners: 200-yard medley relay: Madelyn Twigg, Madison Reed, Taylor Smith, Natalee Tusing, 1:53.10 (state-qualifying time); 200 free: Smith 1:58.99 (state-qualifying time); 50 free: Tusing 25.70 (state-qualifying time); 100 fly: Smith 59.33 (state-qualifying time); 100 free: Twigg 54.79 (state-qualifying time; Tusing took third in a state time of 56.09); 500 free: Chelsey Jones 5:30.63; 200 free relay: Reed, Addy Wallin, Grace Defibaugh, Lexee Schellhammer, 1:48.72; 100 back: Twigg 1:00.95 (state-qualifying time); 400 free relay: Tusing, Jones, Twigg, Smith, 3:43.04 (state-qualifying time).
Sherando boys' winners: 50 free: Toby Winston 23.21; 500 free: Winston 5:12.47.
Handley swept by Strasburg
STRASBURG — The Handley girls lost 96-64 and the boys lost 89-44 in a non-district dual meet action on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Handley girls' winners: 200-yard freestyle: Hailey Brown 2:04.82; 50 free: Sullivan Morefield 28.15; 100 free: Morefield 1:04.48; 500 free: Brown 5:28.85; 400 free relay: Kelsey Brown, Morefield, Ren Delaney, Hailey Brown, 4:21.59.
Handley boys' winners: 200 free: Will Stevens 2:40.22; 50 free: Henry Fowler 24.96; 500 free: Fowler 5:19.03;
Girls’ basketball: Clarke girls on COVID pause
Friday night’s Clarke County home game against Luray was postponed due to COVID protocols. Additionally, Clarke County’s home game against Skyline today and game at Central on Tuesday have also been postponed.
Men’s basketball: Mary Baldwin 74, SU 73
WINCHESTER — Davion Roberts missed a 3-pointer from the corner with three seconds left and Mary Baldwin held on to beat Shenandoah University in a non-conference game on Sunday at the Wilkins Center.
Tyler Thomas (18 points) connected on a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to make it 74-71. Roberts (13 points, five rebounds) hit a runner in the lane for the Hornets (2-7) with 29 seconds left to make it 74-73. Mary Baldwin (2-8) missed two free throws with 20 seconds left, and Gavin Bizyak grabbed the rebound of the second miss to set up SU’s final possession.
The two teams traded the lead 17 times and were tied on 12 additional occasions, with a five-point differential serving as the game’s largest. The Hornets led 43-42 at halftime.
SU was also led by Jaylen Williams (22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists), Mekhi Sims (10 points, six rebounds) and Matt Simmons (seven rebounds, four assists).
SU shot 42 percent (29 of 69) and had 51 rebounds to 35 for Mary Baldwin. The Squirrels, who shot 45 percent (29 of 65), scored 17 points off of 15 Hornets turnovers.
College wrestling: SU 48, Penn State Monto Alto 6
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University won its opening dual meet of the year by beating Penn State Mont Alto on Saturday.
Winners by fall were David Smith (149 pounds, 2:37), Yuri Smaltz (165, 0:54), and Derek Liddle (197, 1:07); Colton White (141) won by technical fall (15-0) in 5:15; Dylan Weaver (174) won by major decision (14-0); Jalen Cornelius (157) won by an 8-1 decision; and Aaron Black (125), John Dodge (133) and Daniel Metz (heayweight) won by forfeit.
