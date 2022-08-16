Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College senior kicker Nicholas Bahamonde has been selected as a Preseason First Team All-American by D3football.com.
Bahamonde earned First Team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press and D3football.com last season, when he led the country and set a school record in field goals made. He was also a top 10 honoree for the Fred Mitchell Award, which recognizes the nation’s best kickers across all NCAA football.
The two-time Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year went 18-for-22 in field goals with a long of 45 yards in 2021. He also converted 32-of-34 extra points and booted 24 touchbacks in 66 kickoffs.
The Bombers open their season at Bridgewater State at 1 p.m on Sept. 3.
Winchester drops into consolation bracket
GLEN ALLEN — Winchester lost its final National Division pool play game 10-2 to West End (Pa.) on Tuesday in the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-year-old World Series at RF&P Park and will enter the consolation bracket.
The Hornets (1-3) — which finished in last place in the five-team National Division — will take on the fourth-place team from the American Division at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
West End (3-1) took control by scoring five runs in the second inning, then added a single run in the third inning and two in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.
Winchester was led by Brayden Phillps (2-4); Dylan Apfel (1-2, double, RBI, run, walk); Brady Smith (run, two walks); Nicholas Usa (1-3, walk); and Cade Delawder (1-4, walk, run).
Golf: Handley 161, Kettle Run 168
WINCHESTER — In a battle between the winners of the two Class 4 Northwestern District mini tournaments, Handley defeated Kettle Run in a dual match on Tuesday at the Winchester Country Club.
Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons even-par 36 (first overall), Sam Thome (37), Jackson Bouder (42), Dash Fitzsimmons (46).
James Wood wins tri at Shenandoah Valley
FRONT ROYAL — Brayden Rockwell shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead James Wood to victory in a tri competition on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Blue Nine on Tuesday.
James Wood shot a four-player score of 170 and was followed by Sherando (180) and Clarke County (192).
James Wood scorers: Rockwell (38), Braeden Crawford (43), Drake Reese (44), Zach Woskobunik (44).
Sherando scorers: Landon Rust (43), Leland McIntyre (44), Isaiah Doeden (45), Kieran Lindberg (48).
Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece (45), Caleb Erickson (46), Thomas Dalton (50), Ben Fulmer (51).
