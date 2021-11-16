TROY, N.Y. — Former Clarke County High School standout Nick Bahamonde, a junior placekicker at Ithaca College, was named the Liberty League’s Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive season Tuesday.
Bahamonde converted 18 of 22 field goals with a long of 45 yards as he broke the Bombers’ record for field goals in a season and tied the school mark with four field goals in a game.
Additionally, he booted 32 of 34 extra points and had 24 touchbacks this season for an average 59.3 yards per kickoff.
Bahamonde was one of eight Ithaca players selected to the First Team. The Bombers finished 8-2 in the regular season.
Women’s soccer: Douglas caps strong season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Millbrook High School standout Katie Douglas recently completed a strong freshman season at Johnson & Wales University.
Douglas, playing at midfield and forward, scored nine goals and had six assists for the Wildcats, who finished the season 7-8-2. She led the team in assists and was second in goals and total points with 24.
Douglas was named an Honorable Mention All-American for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
During USCAA Division II National Championship pool play in Virginia Beach, Douglas scored a goal in each of Johnson & Wales’ two matches and was named to the All-Tournament team. The Wildcats fell 2-1 against Paul Smith’s College and beat Penn State Mont Alto 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.