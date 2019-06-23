KIRKWOOD, Del. — Rising Handley sophomore forward Mikayla Balio scored two goals in the championship game on Sunday to help her Virginia Youth Soccer Association’s State Olympic Development Program 2004 team win U.S. Youth Soccer’s Region I Tournament at the Kirkwood Soccer Complex.
There are only four regional ODP competitions in the United States for each age group. Balio’s father Cosmo said there is no national competition for the four region champions. State ODP teams are made up from players all over the state who have been selected through a yearlong tryout process and training program.
Virginia White defeated Maryland 4-2 in penalty kicks after the game was tied 4-4 at the end of regulation. In the semifinals on Saturday, Virginia defeated Eastern Pennsylvania White 6-5 in penalty kicks after the game was tied 1-1 after regulation.
Two weeks prior, Virginia went 3-0 in preliminary play to qualify for the semifinals, beating Eastern Pennsylvania White (2-1), New York West (4-0) and Eastern New York White (8-3). Balio — who had 18 goals and eight assists for Handley this year — had a total of three goals and two assists in the preliminary games.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Beard takes 10th at Under-20 Nationals
MIRAMAR, Fla. — Recent Handley graduate Taylor Beard placed 10th out of 10 competitors on Sunday at the USA Track & Field Under-20 Championships on Sunday at the Ansin Sports Complex.
Beard cleared the opening height of 5-5 as well as the follow-up height of 5-7, but when the bar was moved to 5-8.75 she came up short on each of her three attempts.
The competition was captured by recent Noblesville (Ind.) High School graduate Shelby Tyler with a mark of 6-0. Tyler will compete for the University of Georgia next year. The runner-up was Villanova’s Sanaa Barnes (5-10.75).
Beard is a seven-time Virginia state high jump champion and owns the state record of 6-0.5. She earned All-American status in her most recent competition, tying for seventh at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on June 16. Beard will compete for the University of Cincinnati next year.
WINCHESTER SPEEDWAY
Covert wins Nininger Memorial
WINCHESTER — Jason Covert took the lead on the 22nd lap and maintained that advantage the rest of the way to win the annual Red Nininger Memorial 35-lap Super Late Model event on Saturday at Winchester Speedway.
Kyle Lee and Allan Brannon led the field to the green, with Lee taking the lead on lap one followed by Trevor Feathers. Third-place starter Covert made the pass for second on lap four. The field nose to tail would see a caution fly on lap 12 for a slow-moving Andy Anderson. After the field was reset, Lee and Covert battled before Covert took the lead for good.
Justin Weaver placed second, Lee was third, Brannon was fourth and Feathers took fifth.
In the 20-lap Limited Late Model main event, it was Derick Quade picking up the win. Brad Omps and Scott Merryman led the field to the green with Omps taking the top spot. Jonathan Dehaven worked his way past Omps on lap four to take the top spot but the fifth-place starter Quade was close behind by lap seven. Quade took the lead for good on lap 11. Dehaven, Omps third, Wesley Bonebrake and Scott Sweeney rounded out the top five.
Cody Sumption won the 15-lap Enduro main event. Dalton Dillman, Chuckie Johnson, Chad Brill, and Aaron Drummond rounded out the top five.
Gene Wilson picked up the UCar win over Kevin Oates, Jeff Wilkins, Allen Griffith, and Larry Lamb.
