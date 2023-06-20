Winchester Royals first baseman Chandler Ballenger, middle infielder Jancarlos Colon and pitcher Garrett Gainey have each been selected by the Valley Baseball League to participate in the NACSB Prospect Games that will take place from June 26-28 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The VBL is one of eight leagues in the NACSB (National Alliance of College Summer Baseball) that will participate in the showcase. The VBL will play games on Monday and Tuesday, with Gainey slated to pitch on Monday.
The Florida Collegiate Summer League, the Sunbelt Baseball League, the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League will also participate.
A Millbrook graduate, Ballenger is hitting .339 (19 for 56) with nine RBIs and six doubles in 14 games. Colon is hitting .367 (22 of 60) with 15 runs, 12 RBIs and five stolen bases and Gainey is 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 innings.
Royals 12, Generals 1 (7)
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals won for the seventh time in eight games on Tuesday by rolling past Waynesboro in seven innings in Valley Baseball League action.
Winchester (10-6) scored five runs in the second inning to give Garrett Gainey more than enough run support. Gainey allowed one earned run, five hits and one walk and struck out seven batters in five innings to improve to 4-0 in four starts. Michael Harpster wrapped up the win with two shutout innings in which he allowed one hit and no walks and struck out four batters.
Leading 5-1 after three innings, the Royals tacked on two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the Generals (6-10).
Winchester was led offensively by Chris Schoeller (3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs), Joshua Hogue (3 for 4 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs), Jack Hay (3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs), Ryan Flores (3 for 3 with a walk and three runs), Jancarlos Colon (2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases), Joseph Despard (2 for 4 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI), Camden Jackson (2 for 4) and Chandler Ballenger (1 for 4 with a double and RBI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.