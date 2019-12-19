CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sherando linebacker Payne Bauer was selected to the VHSL’s first team all-state Class 4 squad for the second consecutive season and two teammates earned second team honors in voting released on Thursday.
Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (two from each region).
Bauer, a senior, also was the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year along with Tuscarora’s Matei Fitz. Bauer led Sherando with 93 tackles — including a team-best 41 for loss — and a team-high 12 sacks.
The Warriors had a pair of second team selections in senior punt returner Jabril Hayes (13 returns for 204 yards for a 15.7 average and one TD) and junior placekicker Jack Hendren (41 of 43 extra points, 4 of 8 field goals with a long of 43 yards, and 14 touchbacks on 57 kickoffs). Hayes and Hendren were first team all-district and all-region selections at those positions.
State champion Lake Taylor swept the major awards. Titans junior running back Malik Newton was Offensive Player of the Year, senior linebacker Ikeem Wright was Defensive Player of the Year and Hank Sawyer was Coach of the Year.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Skyline 67, Clarke County 50
BERRYVILLE — Skyline avenged an earlier season loss against Clarke County.
The Eagles (2-5) trailed 36-20 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Volkan Ergen 12 points, 9 rebounds; Trey Trenary 8 points; Ellis Nei 8 points; Brendan Haun 8 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Jefferson 58, Handley 17
WINCHESTER — Handley fell to 2-6 with a loss to Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday. The Judges trailed 17-4 after one quarter, 29-10 at the half and 50-12 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 7 points, Jadyn Washington 6 points.
Strasburg 49, Clarke County 47
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County nearly rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit but lost to Strasburg in its Bull Run District opener on Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-3) trailed 30-17 at the half, 42-33 after three quarters and 47-40 with 2:40 left. Raegan Owens hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 48-47.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 15 points, 10 rebounds; Raegan Owens 14 points.
WRESTLING
James Wood splits two matches
ANNANDALE — James Wood split a pair of matches in a double dual on Wednesday night.
The Colonels were actually tied 39-39 with Annandale and the match went to a criteria to determine the winner. James Wood, which had wrestlers in 11 of 14 weight classes, won on the ninth tiebreaker criteria which rules that the team having the greatest number of first points scored being declared the winner. The Colonels fell 41-21 against Colgan.
James Wood leaders: Logan Knisley (120) 2-0 (2 pins); Josiah Geaslen (132) 2-0 (1 pin); Chris Nuss (138) 2-0; Sam Adkins (160) 2-0 (2 pins); Brayden Patterson-Campbell (285) 2-0 (1 pin).
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Clarke County 72, Central 51
STRASBURG — Clarke County took seven of 11 events to win a dual meet against Central on Wednesday at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Clarke County winners: Liam Whalen (200-yard individual medley, 2:27.17; 100 butterfly, 1:10.49); Logan Chaillet (100 freestyle, 58.89; 100 backstroke, 1:18.74); Cooper Lowell (100 breaststroke, 1:16.85); 200 medley relay (Lowell, Lucas Welch, Whalen, Chaillet) 2:08.35; 400 freestyle relay (Chaillet, Hudson Sauers, Dylan Rosenbloom, Whalen) 4:34.66.
Millbrook goes 1-2 in quad
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook beat Strasburg 87-65 but lost to Harrisonburg 73-72 and Spotswood 83-63 in a quad meet on Wednesday at Hanover Pool.
Millbrook winner: 100 backstroke: Tim McCarthy, 1:03.43.
GIRLS’ SWIMMIMG
Central 113, Clarke County 21
STRASBURG — Central took first place in every event in a romp against Clarke County on Wednesday.
Top Clarke County finishers: Samantha Pitts (2nd, 100-yard butterfly, 1:24.24); Leah Kreeb (2nd, 100 freestyle, 1:11.85); Lexi Hooks (2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:38.68).
Pioneers go 1-2 in quad
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook defeated Spotswood 79-63 but lost to Harrisonburg 99-57 and Strasburg 88-72 in a quad meet on Wednesday at Westover Pool.
Millbrook winner: 100 backstroke: Lyddie Esslinger, 1:03.43.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 23 Loras 62, Shenandoah 32
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Shenandoah University’s Jordan Sondrol scored her 1,000th career point in a loss to No. 23 Loras on Thursday at the Puerto Rico Classico.
Sondrol scored on a layup with 6:50 remaining to become the 20th player in program history to reach the milestone. She finished with 12 points for the Hornets (5-3).
Loras, a Division III Sweet 16 team last season, dominated from the start, taking a quick 15-4 lead. The Duhawks (8-1) led 17-6 after one quarter and 37-14 at the half.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Shenandoah University grabbed an early 7-2 lead, but Albright College pulled away at the Puerto Rico Classico.
Albright (6-4) rebounded and led the cold-shooting Hornets (3-5) 33-25 at the half. Albright’s lead grew as large as 25 points (59-34) in the second half.
Christopher Chaney led SU with 11 points and seven rebounds. Alan Dabney added 10 points and six boards.
