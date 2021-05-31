JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati sophomore Taylor Beard qualified for the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships in the high jump on Saturday during the final day of the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Beard placed ninth with a mark of 5 feet, 11.5 inches. The top 12 finishers in each preliminaries event advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
During the indoor track season, Beard earned second team All-American honors in the high jump as a result of placing 13th at nationals. Beard's best mark in the indoor season was 6-0.
Due to the COVID-19 cancellation of last year's outdoor season, Beard is still a freshman in terms of eligibility for outdoor track.
Handley lacrosse wins on senior day
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' club lacrosse team improved to 7-1 with a 21-0 rout of the Rockingham Muddogs on Saturday.
Handley leaders: Jack Dueweke (senior) 4 goals, 2 assists; Aidan Mohr (senior) 3 goals, 2 assists; Jakob Villasista (senior) 3 goals, 1 assist; Joe Constantino (senior) 3 goals; Jason Falso 2 goals, 1 assist; Christopher Ballentine, Thomas Bowen, Matthew Dueweke, Gavin Pierce (senior), George Roberts, Charles Turnbull 1 goal each. Seniors Justin Minjivar, Bryce Robertson and Michael Waters were also honored Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.