Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati sophomore Taylor Beard will compete in the women’s high jump at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships today at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Beard is tied for the No. 5 seed in the field of 16 with a mark of 1.83 meters (6 feet). The top eight finishers earn first team All-American status, while places 9-16 earn second team status.
An All-American, state record holder and seven-time high jump state champion (indoor and outdoor) at Handley, Beard has won all four of her meets this season.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. EST and is being streamed on ESPN3.
Handley volleyball sufffers first loss
WINCHESTER — Handley won the first set but Fauquier rallied for a 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23) victory in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball on Thursday.
The Judges fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Falcons are 3-1, 3-0.
For more details, see Saturday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Leaders — Handley: Lindsay Pifer 17 assists, 15 digs, 10 kills, 6 aces; Emilie Pifer 22 digs, 11 kills; Kyla Tigney 6 kills; Anna Prosser 5 aces, 5 kills. Fauquier: Caroline Towle 19 kills, 4 aces; Emma Carter 15 kills, 3 aces; Skyler Furr 11 kills, 6 blocks.
Millbrook girls cruise to basketball win
WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke led four Millbrook scorers in double figures with 24 points as the unbeaten Pioneers rolled over Jefferson (W.Va.) 74-43 on Thursday.
The Pioneers (5-0) trailed 9-7 after one quarter but outscored Jefferson 19-5 and 24-15 in the middle two quarters to take control with a 50-29 lead.
Other leading scorers: Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 15, Kaylene Todd 11, Lauren McClung 11. Jefferson: Jordan Carr 10.
Millbrook boys suffer third consecutive loss
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — B.J. Canada led four Millbrook players who scored in double figures with 15 points, but the Pioneers dropped their third straight game win an 80-70 loss at Jefferson (W.Va).
Millbrook fell to 2-3 on the season.
Other Millbrook leaders: Quinten Jones 14 points; Detric Brown 13 points, Braden George 11 points.
James Wood girls fall against Spring Mills
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Gabby Valentinetti scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, but the James Wood girls' basketball team dropped a 47-45 decision against Spring Mills on Wednesday.
The Colonels (1-4) led 21-18 at the half, but Spring Mills rebounded to tale a 33-30 lead after three quarters.
Other James Wood leaders: Brooklyn Crate 12 points; Emmagrace Bursey 8 points; Aubrey Grove 7 points, 8 rebounds.
Sherando wrestling sweeps home quad
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando opened its wrestling season by defeating West Virginia’s Moorefield 71-11, Hedgesville 63-15 and Musselman 41-26 in a home quad on Wednesday.
Sherando leaders: Cameron Waymire (106), Tyler McDonald (113), Tyler Koerner (120), Devin Hardy (126), Keagan Judd (138), 152 Brogan Teter (152), Brandon Blair (160) each went 3-0; Richard Reyes-Guevara (132), Michael Gause (145), Saxton Garver (195), Aydan Willis (220) each went 2-1.
SU falls in women’s soccer against Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — Unbeaten Bridgewater scored a goal in each half to knock off Shenandoah University 2-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Thursday.
The game was scoreless through the first 36 minutes until the Eagles (5-0, 4-0) got on the board with Makayla Zanders’ unassisted goal. They extended the margin to two goals as Skyler Daum scored off an assist from Hanna Randolph.
SU keeper Alyssa Brown had two saves, while Sydney Davis had three for Bridgewater. The Eagles had a 13-8 edge in shots and 9-4 margin in corner kicks.
The Hornets (2-2, 1-2) next host Marymount on Saturday at 2 p.m.
