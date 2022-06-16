James Wood junior Nick Bell and Millbrook junior Nate Brookshire were selected to the First Team and three more area players were named to the Second Team as the Virginia High School League announced its Class 4 All-State baseball teams on Thursday.
Bell went 11-3 with a 1.35 ERA for the Colonels (22-6), who advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 1985. In 82.1 innings, Bell struck out 123 batters and walked just 16.
Brookshire, a third baseman, hit a team-leading .427 for the Pioneers (21-4), who advanced to the state quarterfinals. Brookshire drove in 25 runs, while scoring 23 and stealing 21 bases.
James Wood seniors Bodie Pullen and Brody Bower and Millbrook senior Jerrod Jenkins made the Second Team.
Pullen, a shortstop., hit .341, while scoring 32 runs and stealing a school-record 35 bases. Bower, an outfielder, hit .378, while scoring 27 runs, driving in a school-record 24 and stealing 14 bases. Jenkins had a 6-1 record with a 1.52 ERA. In 64.1 innings, he struck out 88 batters and walked 39.
Hanover senior pitcher Seth Keller was selected Player of the Year and the Hawks’ Tyler Kane was named Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 23-2 record and an 11-0 win over James Wood in the title game.
Boys’ soccer: Millbrook pair honoredMillbrook High School seniors Nick Catlett and Aaron Shipp were selected to the Second Team of the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 boys’ soccer teams, which were announced on Thursday.
Catlett, a keeper, had 103 saves this season for the Pioneers (16-5), who advanced to state quarterfinals before falling to 2-0 to eventual state champion Western Albemarle. Shipp, a defensive midfielder, had two assists as he helped Millbrook record 10 shutouts and capture the Class 4 Northwestern District title.
Both Catlett, the district’s Co-Player of the Year, and Shipp were previously First Team All-Northwestern District and Region 4C First Team selections.
Western Albemarle’s Sam Vigilante was selected Player of the Year and the Warriors’ Milo Oakland was selected Coach of the Year. Western Albemarle defeated Jefferson Forest 4-3 on penalty kicks after the contest was tied 2-2 for the Warriors’ first state title since 2019.
Girls’ soccer: Colonels’ Newcome honoredJames Wood sophomore midfielder McKenna Newcome was selected to the Second Team of the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 girls’ soccer teams, which were announced on Thursday.
Newcome recorded 21 goals and 22 assists for the Colonels, the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champions. She was previously named the district and the Region 4C Player of the Year.
Tuscarora’s Ava Marvin was named Player of the Year and Broad Run’s Lauren Brewer was named Coach of the Year. Broad Run (19-4) defeated Tuscarora 3-1 in the title game for the Spartans’ first crown since 2015.
VBL: River Bandits 4, Royals 1WINCHESTER — Three Woodstock pitchers combined to limit Winchester to four hits as the River Bandits won in Valley Baseball League action on Wednesday night.
Tyler Wilkinson allowed one earned run, four hits, two walks and struck out two batters in six innings; Stephen Pena allowed no hits and one walk and struck out three batters in two shutout innings; and Jacob Steinberg pitched a perfect ninth.
Jack Slater brought in Will Marcy (2-for-4) on a fielder’s choice for a 1-0 Winchester lead in the first. Woodstock tied the game in the second and scored twice in the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead.
John Maldonado Jr. and Colton Ryals each had hits for the Royals.
Recent Millbrook graduate Jerrod Jenkins made his Royals debut and pitched 2.2 innings in relief, allowing one unearned run, no hits and one walk and striking out four batters. Brian Young (one inning, two strikeouts) and Jackson Lyons (1.1 innings, one walk, three strikeouts) each did not allow a hit or run in relief.
American Legion: Post 21 drops openerWARRENTON — Winchester Post 21 pounded 13 hits, but Warrenton Post 72 took advantage of eight walks, seven errors and 12 hits to score a 14-7 romp in the opener for both teams on Wednesday.
Post 21 led 3-2 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth, but Post 72 would respond with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Post 72 scored three in the seventh to increase its lead to 10-3. Winchester got four runs in the top of the eighth, but Warrenton scored four times in the bottom of the inning to push the lead back to seven runs.
Post 21 leaders: Matthew Sipe 3-4, 2 runs RBI; Sebastian Tringali 2-6 (2 doubles), 2 runs; Kaplan Ambrose 2-5 (double), 2 runs; Luke Lyman 2-4 (double), RBI; Michael Jackson 1-1, 2 RBIs; Jonah Cochran run, RBI, 4 walks; Griffin Hott 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Long course swim meet to open FridayWINCHESTER — The Winchester Swim Team is hosting its annual USA Swimming sanctioned multi-team long course meet starting Friday at Jim Barnett Park’s outdoor pool.
A total of 16 teams, representing five states, will compete in the event which will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is no entry fee. Food trucks and the tourism office will be at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.