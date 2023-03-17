WINCHESTER — Nick Bell struck out 12 batters in a one-hit shutout and Kemper Omps drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the James Wood baseball team a 1-0 win over Kettle Run on Friday at R. Charles Hott Field.
The only hit Bell allowed came with one out in the seventh inning. Omps was walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh after the Colonels (2-0) loaded the bases on an error, a Bell single and an intentional walk. Jared Neal scored the winning run.
Trevor Strosnider had James Wood's only other hit against Kettle Run's Damen Tapscott, who struck out six batters and walked three in his 6.1 innings.
Sherando 7, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Cole Orr struck out 17 batters, walked none and allowed six hits in 6.2 innings to lead Sherando to a win over Liberty in the Warriors' Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday.
The Warriors (2-0) scored one run in the second inning, three in the second and three in the fourth.
Other Sherando leaders: Trey Williams 1-3, run, RBI; Malachi Sloane 1-4, double, RBI; Gary Keats 1-3, run; Tyler Whitacre 1-1, double, run; Tucker Lafever 2 runs; Giancarlo Lisciandrello run, RBI.
Fauquier 2, Millbrook 1 (suspended)
WINCHESTER — Millbrook's Class 4 Northwestern District game with Fauquier was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to rain and field conditions. No date has been announced for the resumption of the game.
Fauquier scored twice in the top of the third inning and Millbrook answered with a run in the bottom of the third.
Millbrook leaders: Micah George, triple, run; Tanner George, double; Carl Keenan, 4 innings, 2 runs (both earned), 5 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts; sacrifice fly for an RBI.
Softball: Sherando 15, Liberty 3 (5)
BEALETON — Sherando scored all of its runs in the second inning in beating Liberty in the Warriors' Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday.
Twenty-one people came to the plate in the second inning for the Warriors (1-1).
Sherando leaders: Madison Harris 1-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Santana Puller 1-1, 1 walk, 3 RBIs; Anna Borst 2-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Abby Vadnais 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Madalyn Cox 2-4, double, RBI; Kayla Grum 2-3, triple, RBI; Lilian Wray 2-3, RBI; Kendra Chunta, 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alison Williams, 2 runs, double.
James Wood 7, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Jenna Shull pitched a two-hit shutout in which she struck out 10 batters and walked five to lead James Wood to a win over Fauquier in the Colonels' Class 4 Northwestern District opener.
The Colonels (2-0) scored single runs in the first four innings and three in the fifth. Shull was also 1 for 2 with a walk.
Other James Wood leaders: Elizabeth Johnson 1-3, double, 3 RBIs; Skyla Compton 2-3, 3 runs; Cadence Rieg 1-2, 2 runs, walk; Sadie Kittoe, sacrifice fly RBI, walk.
Fauquier 11, Millbrook 1 (6)
WINCHESTER — Kara Kaltreider no-hit Millbrook over six innings to help Fauquier hand the Pioneers a defeat in their Class 4 Northwestern District opener.
Kaltreider walked five batters and struck out 10. Trailing 3-0, the Pioneers (0-3) got their run in the first when Alexis McFarland walked, moved to third on Allie Simmons' sacrifice bunt, and scored when the catcher couldn't hold on to a third strike against Emily Jeffries. Jeffries had two walks for Millbrook.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 2, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Maddie Shirley scored off McKenna Newcome's second assist of the game with four minutes remaining to break a 1-1 tie and lift James Wood past Kettle Run in the Colonels' Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday.
Kettle Run had tied the game with 10 minutes remaining against the Colonels (2-1).
Other James Wood leaders: Grace Rivas Zelaya 1 goal; Jes Taylor 3 saves.
Millbrook 2, Fauquier 1
WARRENTON — Millbrook defeated Fauquier in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday.
The Pioneers (2-1) had a 14-6 shot advantage.
Millbrook leaders: Carolina Arias, Molly Ludwig 1 goal each; Ella Mannarino, Kaitlyn Arthur 1 assist each; Skylar Decker 5 saves.
Boys' soccer: Fauquier 2, Millbrook 1
WARRENTON — Millbrook lost to Fauquier in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday and is now 1-2 overall.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Mallen 1 goal; Logan Arthur 1 assist; Brandt Upson 6 saves.
Kettle Run 3, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood fell to 1-2 by losing to Kettle Run in the Colonels' Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Friday.
Men's golf: SU takes second in invitational
SORRENTO, Fla. — Shenandoah University finished as the runner-up Friday at its six-team Spring Break Invitational at Eagle Dunes Golf Course.
Playing for a second straight day at the par-72, 6,588-yard Eagle Dunes Gold Course, the Hornets 'A' team shot a 306 Friday after shooting a 294 Thursday for a total of 600. Maryville won with a 572 (279 Friday). The SU 'B' team finished third at 635.
Maryville's Tristen Evans, the first-round leader, shot an even par 72 Friday to win the tournament by one stroke over teammates Jacob Dunlap and Colin McCabe with an overall score of 3-under 141. Dunlap shot a 5-under-par 67 to lead all golfers on Friday.
SU's Dan Ailor shot 72-75—147 to finish fourth overall. Tanner Sadowski (72-77—149) was sixth while Trevor Berg (74-78) and Ben Gray (76-76) tied for seventh at 152.
Women's golf: SU takes third in tournament
SORRENTO, Fla. — Shenandoah University women's golf team placed third at it own Spring Break Invitational on Friday.
Playing for a second straight day the par-72, 5,600-yard Eagle Dunes Combo just north of Orlando, SU shot 356 Friday after posting a 351 Thursday for a total of 707.
Marymount, the first round leader, improved by 21 strokes Friday with its 311 for a total of 643 to win the five-team tournament. Lake Forest was second with 673.
First round leader Noelle Jensen from Marymount fired her second straight 75 for a total of 150 to best Gabrielle Krebs from Lake Forest by eight strokes.
Brooke Vaillancourt paced SU with an 84-88—172 to finish in a tie for 11th. Karlie Zamora shot an 85-88—173 and Sydney Vaillancourt led all Hornets in the second round with an 86 for a 174 two-day total.
