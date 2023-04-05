LEXINGTON — Jacob Bell continued his stellar season on the mound and the blazing hot Shenandoah University baseball team ran its winning streak to 15 games with a 9-0 ODAC victory over Washington & Lee on Wednesday.
Bell, a former James Wood High School standout, improved to 5-0 on the season and lowered his ERA to 0.50 with eight shutout innings. Bell allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in a 106-pitch performance.
The Hornets (25-4, 10-1 ODAC) pounded out 17 hits in the contest with six players getting multiple hits.
Haden Madagan's two-run single in the top of the second inning gave SU the lead for good. Madagan had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three in the game.
Leading 4-0, SU scored three times in the seventh and twice more in the eighth. Kyle Lisa had an RBI single and Tyler Blittersdorf had a sacrifice fly to highlight the seventh. Pearce Bucher and Blittersdorf had RBI singles in the eighth.
Gavin Horning, Bucher and Lisa joined Madagan with three hits. Colby Martin, who had an RBI double, and Blittersdorf had two hits each. Jacob Jackson went 4 for 4 for 4 for the Generals (13-11).
Earlier Wednesday, Martin was named to the d3baseball.com Team of the Week. He was 8 for 14 with three home runs, two triples, and eight RBIs and picked up a save on the mound last week.
Track: Wood girls, Sherando boys win quad
STEPHENS CITY — The James Wood girls and the Sherando boys each won handily at Wednesday's quad meet involving the four Winchester/Frederick County schools at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Colonel girls scored 105 points. Sherando was second with 44.5 and Millbrook and Handley tied for third with 42. The Warriors had 83 points in the boys' meet to win by 29 points over runner-up James Wood (54). Millbrook and Handley tied for third with 53.5 points.
Winners for each school:
James Wood girls: Olvia Boyce, long jump, 16-8, triple jump 32-7; Mackenzie Sine, shot put, 29-10.5; Mallory Juvinall, 400, 1:05.43; Mercedes Silver, 300 hurdles, 51.59; Quetzali Angel-Perez, 800, 2:31.00; Kate Konyar, 3,200, 11:49.62; 4x400, 4:19.94.
Sherando girls: Madelyn Adcock, discus, 83-2; 4x800, 10:44.46; Eva Winston, 1,600, 5:32.88.
Handley girls: Elizabeth Imoh, high jump, 4-10, 100 hurdles 15.85; 4x100, 51.10.
Millbrook girls: Jada Arrington, 100, 12.63; 200, 25.84.
Sherando boys: Micah Carlson, long jump, 20-9; AJ Santiago, triple jump, 40-10; Quincy Walker, discus, 124-7; Charlie Clawson, shot put, 42-6.5; Brock Smith, 3,200, 10:51.46.
James Wood boys: 4x800, 9:53.41; Jorel Baltimore, 110 hurdles, 18.04; Lawrence Gittrich, 1,600, 4:59.13; Casey Floyd, 300 hurdles, 45.32.
Handley boys: Aaron Lee, 100, 11.16, 200, 22.27; Hassan Akanbi, high jump, 6-3; 4x100, 43.75; Pierce Francis, 800, 2:06.12.
Millbrook boys: Scott Montgomery, 53.24; 4x400, 3:34.07.
Baseball: Clarke County 9, Altmar-Parish 2
MYRTLE BEACH — Aiden Wagner allowed only two earned runs and two hits over six innings to lead Clarke County to a victory over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (N.Y.) on the third day of the Mingo Bay Classic.
The Eagles improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the tournament. Clarke County will finish play on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.
Wagner walked three batters and struck out eight for the Eagles, who took a 9-0 lead with six runs in the fifth inning. Wagner (1 for 3, RBI) was one of eight Clarke County players with one hit.
Other Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 1-3, 2 runs, walk, 2 stolen bases; Camden McCarty 1-4, double, two RBIs; Wilson Taylor 1-3, double, RBI, walk; Hunter Norton 1-2, RBI, walk; Theodore Wood 1-3, walk; Caden Fowler 1-3, double, RBI; Kaden McKenzie 1-2, 2 walks.
College softball: SU splits with EMU
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University registered its second straight ODAC doubleheader split on Wednesday, taking Game 2 from Eastern Mennonite University 8-4 after losing Game 1 4-1.
Catcher Brenna Snyder hit a grand slam — her second home run of the day — to break a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning of Game 2 for the Hornets (7-13, 2-4 ODAC) against the Royals (8-11-1, 1-5).
SU had three hits in the fifth with Taylor Smith and Danielle McNeill (2 for 3) singles sandwiching a Sarah Medellin walk to load the bases for Snyder.
Savannah Thorne (3-3) allowed just one hit over the final two innings to finish off her complete game. Overall, she struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks.
SU tied the game with four runs in the fourth inning, with Thorne and McNeill contributing RBI singles
In Game 1, Snyder produced the Hornets' lone run with a solo home run to center in the fifth after the Royals had taken a 4-0 lead.
Lily Richichi, Arlene Miller, Tiffany Bower, Thorne, Sydnee Flores and Shannon Keeney had SU's other hits.
Kayla Stephenson (4-8) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. She struck out three batters.
Men's lacrosse: Lynchburg 18, SU 7
WINCHESTER — No. 10 Lynchburg unloaded for 10 goals in the second period and coasted to an ODAC victory over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Spencer Vandenberg had a hat trick in the second period as Lynchburg (8-4, 4-0) turned a 3-0 lead after one quarter into a 13-2 halftime margin.
Zachary Heiderman and Max Myers led SU (4-7, 1-2) with two goals apiece. Matt Daniel, Stephen Graham and Sam Poster also scored. Led by Vandenberg, a total of 13 players scored for Lynchburg, which held a 33-24 edge in shots on goal. Mark Isabelle had 15 saves for SU.
