BRIDGEWATER — Jacob Bell pitched a complete game to lead the Shenandoah University baseball team to a 4-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Bridgewater College on Wednesday.
The Hornets — who moved up one spot to No. 5 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll on Tuesday — won their seventh straight game to improve to 17-2 overall and 4-1 in the ODAC.
A James Wood graduate, Bell (3-0) allowed one earned run, six hits, walked one batter, hit two and struck out five in a 105-pitch outing. Bell retired the final 11 batters.
The Eagles (9-13, 2-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Brett Tharp’s RBI double. Pearce Bucher’s RBI single in the fourth inning tied the game 1-1, then SU took the lead with three runs in the seventh inning.
Pinch-hitter Tyler Blittersdorf’s sinking line drive into left-center field got past BC center fielder Hunter Clever for a two-run triple. Frankie Ritter (3 for 3) followed with a safety squeeze that stopped on the third base line for an RBI single that made it 4-1.
Haden Madagan and Kyle Lisa, who reached on an infield single and a hit by pitch, respectively, scored on Blittersdorf’s triple.
Colby Martin and Madagan each went 1 for 3 with a run and walk.
Lyman gets first win for Morehead St.
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Former Clarke County standout Luke Lyman earned his first career college win during Morehead State’s wild 19-14 victory over Ohio on Tuesday.
Lyman (1-1) tossed 1.1 innings of shutout relief. He did not allow a hit, but gave up three walks and struck out one.
Morehead State improved to 10-10 on the season.
Track & field: Sherando sweeps quad meet
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys and girls were each victorious in a home quad meet on Wednesday.
The Warrior boys scored 134.5 points and were followed by Handley (62.5), Clarke County (31) and Central (14). The Sherando girls scored 85 points to beat Central (53) as well as Clarke County and Handley, which each scored 44 points.
Sherando boys' winners: Brady Hamilton (100 meters, 11.50; 200, 22.99); Noah Harris (high jump, 6 feet, 5 inches); AJ Santiago (long jump, 21-1, triple jump 39-8.5); Micah Carlson (discus, 137-2); Anthony Binibini (110 hurdles, 17.39); Ryan Maki (1,600, 4:57.71); 4x100 relay (45.30); Dylan McGraw (800, 2:04.51); 4x400 relay (3:37.71).
Handley boys' winners: Rodd'ney Davenport (shot put 47-6.5); Aaron Lee (400, 51.70); Manno Lusca (300 hurdles, 45.16).
Clarke County boys' winners: Matthew Stroot (3,200, 12:12.01); 4x800 relay (10:27.01).
Sherando girls' winners: Aliza Murray (100, 13.23); Eva Winston (1,600, 5:27.46); 4x100 relay (52.63); Gracie Defibaugh (800, 2:28.66); Brianna Polston (200, 28.08); Castanea Steward (3,200, 15:33.69).
Handley girls' winners: Elizabeth Imoh (high jump, 4-10, 300 hurdles 50.15); Mason Rinker (discus, 83-6, shot put 28-9).
Clarke County girls' winners: Kayla Danjczek (100 hurdles, 18.81); 4x800 relay (10:31.76).
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 8, Mountain View 0
BERRYVILLE — Cal Beckett had two goals and three assists and Oakley Staples had three goals to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Mountain View on Wednesday.
The Eagles are 4-0 (3-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Caden Mercer, Chris LeBlanc, Wesley Beiler 1 goal each; Ben Fulmer 1 assist.
Boys’ tennis: James Wood 9, Central 0
WOODSTOCK — James Wood dropped only 11 games in defeating Central in a non-district match on Wednesday. The Colonels are 2-0.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-1; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-1; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-3; No. 4 Josh Lucas 8-0; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-1; No. 6 David Hutchins 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Borromeo-Stevens 8-0; No. 2 Shepherd-Lucas 8-2; No. 3 Pugh-Hutchins 8-2.
Girls' tennis: Harrisonburg 6, James Wood 3
WINCHESTER — James Wood fell to 1-2 with a non-district loss against Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-2; No. 2 Sydney Delawder 8-6. Doubles: No. 1 Binares-Delawder 8-6.
Women’s lacrosse: Messiah 12, SU 10
GRANTHAM, Pa. — No. 11 Messiah outscored Shenandoah 6-1 in the second quarter for a 7-3 halftime lead and went on to win in a non-conference game on Wednesday.
The Hornets (5-4) scored four straight goals to cut their deficit to 10-8 with 6:29 left, but SU could not get any closer against Messiah (6-1).
SU was led by Emma Stiffler (3 goals, 3 assists), Reilly Cisar (2 goals, 2 assists), Emily Lerch (2 goals, 1 assist), Ainsley Buckner (2 goals) and Ashley MacFarlane (10 saves).
Men's lacrosse: Randolph-Macon 16, SU 8
WINCHESTER — In a game that did not count toward the ODAC standings, Shenandoah University fell to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (5-4) scored seven of the game's first eight goals against the Hornets (3-5). SU rallied to win 7-4 in the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets responded with a 7-2 run to take a 14-6 lead after three quarters.
R-MC out-shot SU 46-36 and had a 38-37 edge on groundballs. The Hornets won 18 of 28 faceoffs.
SU was led by Mark Isabelle (15 saves), Logan Clingerman (four goals), Tyler Held (two goals) and Austin Galler (one goal, game-high nine groundballs).
