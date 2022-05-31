LEESBURG — Nick Bell tossed a five-hit shutout to propel the James Wood baseball team to a 7-0 Region 4C semifinal victory over Tuscarora on Tuesday and the Colonels' first state tournament berth since 1985.
Bell did not allow a walk and struck out eight batters.
James Wood (19-5) tied a school-record for wins previously set in 1985 and 2007 and will take on Millbrook (21-2) at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the region championship game. The Pioneers — who are 3-0 against the Colonels this year — beat Heritage 5-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
James Wood scored three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Other James Wood leaders: Bodie Pullen 3-4, 2 runs, stolen base; Brody Bower 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base; Jacob Roy 1-3, run, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Colin McGuire 1-3, RBI; Kemper Omps 1-3, run; Eli Miller 1-4, double, RBI.
Girls' soccer: Tuscarora 5, James Wood 3
WINCHESTER — James Wood's season came to an end with a loss to Dulles District regular-season tournament champion Tuscarora in Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals.
The Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion Colonels finished 16-3.
James Wood leaders: Sidney Rathel, Jolie Jenkins 1 goal, 1 assist each; Maddie Shirley 1 goal; Olivia Walker 1 assist; Sami Stevens 9 saves.
Broad Run 1, Handley 0
ASHBURN — Dulles District tournament champion Broad Run defeated Class 4 Northwestern District tourney champion Handley in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday.
The Spartans scored early in the second half against the Judges, who finish the year 16-3-1.
Boys' soccer: Tuscarora 2, James Wood 1
LEESBURG — Dulles District champion Tuscarora left James Wood one win short of a second straight state tournament berth with a win in Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals.
The Huskies (14-4-1) will travel to Frederick County to take on Millbrook (16-3) at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the region championship game. The teams split two regular-season meetings.
Ethan Bowman scored for the Colonels, who finish the year 11-7-2.
Softball: Tuscarora 12, James Wood 2 (5)
LEESBURG — Dulles District champion Tuscarora broke open a 2-2 game with six runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth inning in beating James Wood in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Class 4 Northwestern District tournament champion Colonels finish the year 12-11.
James Wood leaders: Aliza Judd 1-2, run; Izzy McKee 1-3, RBI; Sadie Kittoe 1-2, RBI; Ellie Johnson walk, run.
College baseball: Five SU players earn All-Region honors
Five Shenandoah University players earned All-Region honors in selections announced Tuesday by a pair of organizations.
Seniors and Sherando graduates Pearce Bucher (first baseman) and Frankie Ritter (shortstop), senior second baseman Kyle Lisa and senior pitcher Calvin Pastel earned D3baseball.com and American Baseball Coaches Association honors. Graduate student and center fielder Henry Delavergne earned ABCA Third Team accolades.
Lisa earned second team honors from both organizations, and Bucher and Pastel are D3baseball.com Second Team and ABCA Third Team picks. Ritter is a Third Team selection for both organizations.
Ritter was a First Team honoree for both organizations last year and Bucher was a First Team pick by D3baseball and a Second Team ABCA selection last spring.
All five men previously were named All-ODAC. Lisa and Ritter were named to the First Team, Delavergne made the Second Team and both Bucher and Pastel made the Third Team.
Shenandoah finished the season with a 37-12-1 overall record, won its fourth ODAC tournament title and appeared in the NCAA Division III Winchester Regional championship game.
