HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U travel baseball team went 2-2 in the Blue Mountain Classic this weekend and was eliminated in the semifinals on Sunday by the Palmyra Cardinals, 10-0.
The tournament was played at FNB Field, the home of the Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. Pool play games were six innings and elimination games were seven.
Blue Ridge (7-7-1) lost its first game in Saturday’s pool play to Palmyra 6-5. The Cardinals won it in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out, three-run triple by Thomas Ziegler. The Generals were led by Ryan Miller (two RBIs), Daniel Copenhaver (2 for 2 with a run and RBI), Sean Garvin (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Reagan Allinger and Hayden Baldwin, who each doubled.
Blue Ridge beat Nook 7-4 in Saturday’s second game by scoring five times in the top of the sixth to rally from a 4-2 deficit. With one out, Kamien Gonzalez (four RBIs) had a three-run triple to make it 5-4. The Generals were also led by Jack Taylor (3 for 3 with a run, two RBIs and a double) and Jack Reisenweber (3 for 3, two runs). Enrique Grijalva earned the win by throwing 1.1 innings of shutout relief to end the game, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out two batters. Taylor pitched 4.2 innings and allowed four runs (three earned), five hits, three walks and struck out seven.
In Sunday’s quarterfinals, Blue Ridge beat Nook again, 2-0, with the Generals scoring twice in the fourth inning. Riley Vadasz pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out five. Gonzalez pitched the seventh for the save, allowing one hit and striking out one. Taylor went 2 for 2 with a run and RBI and Matt Williams went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
In the semifinals, Palmyra won by the run rule in four innings, scoring six times in the bottom of the third for a 10-0 lead. Reisenweber, Baldwin, Taylor and Trevor Wright each had one hit.
Thompson strikes out 15 in CG for ShockersNEW MARKET — Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University star Darrell Thompson pitched no-hit ball through six innings and finished with 15 strikeouts as the New Market Shockers earned a 6-3 win over the Montezuma Braves on Friday in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Thompson (2-1) allowed three earned runs, five hits and one walk. The Shockers (11-5) had a 5-0 lead over Montezuma (6-11) before the Braves broke through with two runs and three hits in the seventh. The complete game was the second straight for Thompson, who allowed three hits, no walks and struck out 13 in an 8-1 win over Bridgewater on July 18.
New Market scored four runs in the first on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
The Shockers were led at the plate by Ty Bennett (2 for 3 with an RBI) and Henry Delavergne (1 for 3 with two runs, two walks and a stolen base). Pearce Bucher (double), Calvin Pastel, Matt House and Ethan Laird had a hit and RBI each, and Matt Moon had a double.
New Market is next in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Elkton Blue Sox. Heading into Sunday night’s action, the Shockers were in second place, two games behind the Broadway Bruins (14-4).
Roberson captures Lee Stultz MemorialWINCHESTER — Logan Roberson recorded his first career Winchester Speedway Late Model win on Saturday night, taking the 35-lap Lee Stultz Memorial. Roberson’s victory aboard his Rocket No. 17R was worth $3,000 and also earned him a guaranteed starting spot in the Frank Sagi Tribute race on Aug. 16th at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway.
Roberson outran fellow front-row starter Andy Anderson to take the race lead as the field boomed off turn two. Roberson dominated from there, winning by a large margin over Dale Hollidge.
“We’ve always called this place home and to get a Late Model win here is an awesome feeling,” said Roberson in a news release. “Everybody on this team helps to keep this car going and I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Tyler Bare, Justin Weaver and Jonathan DeHaven completed the top five. Heat wins went to Anderson and Roberson.
Levi Crowl collected his first career Winchester feature win in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main. Crowl started on the pole and led throughout in his Mike Crowl-owned Rocket No. 5.
Al Shawver Jr., Scott Sweeney Jr., Samuel Bryant (started 18th) and Steve Lowery rounded out the top five. Heat wins went to Crowl and Shawver.
Veteran Booper Bare won his first career E-Mod feature race (25 laps). Bare took the lead for good from Michael Altobelli Jr. on a lap-18 restart.
Mike Franklin, Altobelli, Mike Corbin and Rick Hulson rounded out the top five. Heat wins went to Franklin, Altobelli, Cody Williams and Hulson.
Chris Sumption won his second straight Pure Stock race (15 laps) and third of the season. He was followed by Craig Parrill, Kory Sites, Ethan Ours and Jamey Swank.
Cody Breeden took the 15-lap Enduro Stock contest for his first career win. He was followed by Cody Sumption, Sam Caravello, Dalton Dillman and Jason Wilkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.