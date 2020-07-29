HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U baseball team scored eight runs in the first two innings en route to an 8-1, seven-inning win over the Hedgesville (W.Va.) Battlers in travel baseball action on Tuesday.
Complete stats were not available, but Colby Childs had two doubles and three RBIs, and Jack Reisenweber and Kaden Spaid each had two hits. Kamien Gonzalez pitched 5.2 innings for the win.
Blue Ridge (8-7-1) will travel to Bridgeforth Field for a 6 p.m. game today against the Winchester Renegades.
Renegades fall against Hampshire
WINCHESTER — Hampshire (W.Va.) snapped the three-game winning streak of the Winchester Renegades 19U team with a 9-6 win on Tuesday.
Hampshire built up a 7-1 lead in the top of the fifth and a 9-2 lead in the top of the eighth. Winchester scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Each team had 15 hits.
At the plate, Winchester was led by Danny Lyman (2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI), Jacob Stewart (2 for 4 with two RBIs), Lucas Whitacre (2 for 5 with a run), Eamon Juday (2 for 3 with a stolen base), Drew Franchok (2 for 4) and Luke Lyman (1 for 4 with two RBIs).
John McIntyre came on in relief and pitched two shutout innings (the sixth and seventh) and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two batters.
