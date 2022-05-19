STRASBURG — Dain Booker captured four individual events as he helped lead the Clarke County boys to a second-place finish at the Bull Run District Track & Field Championship held Wednesday evening at Strasburg High School.
The Eagles totaled 92 points, finishing a distant second to East Rockingham, who won the nine-team meet with 159.
Led by two individual wins from Bailey Beard, Clarke County placed fourth in the girls' meet with 87 points. The Eagles finished behind Strasburg (143), East Rockingham (134) and Madison County (87).
Booker tied for the high point total in the boys' meet thanks to winning two sprint and two jumping events. Booker captured the 100 meters in 11.51 seconds and followed that up with a win in the 200 in 23.46. He also captured the triple jump (41 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (21-0).
Beard also swept the girls' sprint events. She clocked 12.73 in capturing the 100 and 26.64 in winning the 200. Beard also joined Ellie Brumback, Reagan Myer and Kaylah Danjczek to capture the 4x100 relay in 52.76.
The Region 2B meet will be held at East Rockingham High School next Wednesday. It will allow two entries per school in each individual event (with the possibility of a third if the regional qualifying standard is met) and one entry per school for each relay event.
Other finishers in the top three for the Eagles:
Boys: Spencer Blick (third in the 300 hurdles, 44.12); 3. 4x400 relay (Booker, Jacob Kitner, Wyatt Palmer, Luke LaMaster) 3:41.98; 3. 4x800 relay (James Casey, James Dalton, LaMaster, Matthew Stroot) 9:32.03.
Girls: Ellen Smith (third in the 800 in 2:38.56); Kaylah Danjczek (third in the 100 hurdles, 18.71); 2. 4x400 relay (Brumback, Myer, Smith, Teya Starley) 4:34.83; 3. 4x800 relay (Ryleigh Webster, Mia Wolf, Sasha Danjczek, Abigail Cochran) 10:53.26.
C4 NWD tournaments: Heat changes schedule
Due to the high temperatures in Friday's forecast, changes were made to the start times in Class 4 Northwestern District games at James Wood and Millbrook, and games at Handley have been postponed until Monday.
At James Wood, the baseball game with Kettle Run, the softball game with Millbrook and the girls' soccer game with Fauquier will all start at 7 p.m. At Millbrook, the baseball game with Fauquier and the boys' soccer game with Kettle Run will also have 7 p.m. starts.
At Handley, the boys' soccer game with James Wood has been moved to Monday at 4 p.m., and the girls' soccer game with Kettle Run will start 15 minutes after the completion of the boys' game.
Women's lacrosse: SU has two All-Region selections
NORTHBROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University senior Emma Stiffler and junior Madison Re were named Second Team All-Chesapeake Region in selections announced Thursday by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.
For Stiffler, this is a repeat honor while Re is selected for the first time. Both women were previously named First Team All-ODAC for the second consecutive year.
Stiffler led the ODAC in scoring this season with 44 goals and 41 assists for 85 points. She was named as the ODAC Player of the Week on two occasions and as the IWLCA National Player of the Week on Apr. 19.
Re had 11 goals and nine assists for 20 while leading the Hornets with 69 draw controls. She also had 20 groundballs and 11 caused turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.