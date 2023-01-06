BERRYVILLE — Will Booker had 25 points and three steals to lead the Clarke County boys' basketball team to a 61-23 Bull Run District win over Mountain View on Friday.
The Eagles (6-5, 4-1 district) led 15-2 after the first quarter, 25-10 at the half and 38-20 after three quarters.
Other Clarke County leaders: Moses Day 11 points, 5 rebounds; Louie Marino 7 points; Nate Thompson 8 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 4 steals, 3 assists; Tyler Sansom 3 assists; 3 steals; Tanner Sipe 3 assists.
Girls' basketball: Clarke County 55, Mountain View 30
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County outscored Mountain View 27-6 in the first half and went on to defeat Mountain View in a Bull Run District game on Friday.
The Eagles (9-2, 4-1 district) led 39-14 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alainah McKavish 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Hailey Evans 9 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Bailey Beard 6 points.
