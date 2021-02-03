Sherando graduate and redshirt junior John Borst has compiled a 4-0 record in the 285-pound weight class for the Virginia Tech wrestling team this season.
Borst — currently ranked 17th nationally among 285-pounders — earned his latest win on Saturday as the No. 8 Hokies beat No. 14 North Carolina 23-9 in an Atlantic Coast Conference match in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The 2020 NCAA qualifier Borst defeated Andrew Gunning 3-1 to keep the Hokies perfect at 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Borst has also beaten Taye Ghadiali of Campbell (6-3 on Jan. 2) and produced technical falls against Jacob Cover of Kent State (15-0 in 7:00 on Jan. 10) and Jacob Padilla of Ohio (17-0 in 3:51 on Jan. 10).
Virginia Tech is next in action on Friday for a home ACC match with No. 3 North Carolina State.
SU men’s basketball routed by No. 1 R-M
WINCHESTER — No. 1 Randolph-Macon won its fifth straight game to start the 2020-21 season with a 102-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory Tuesday night over Shenandoah University.
The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) shot 53 percent from the field (40 of 76, including 14 of 32 on 3-pointers) and had a 54-31 rebounding advantage in taking out the Hornets (0-3, 0-3).
Randolph-Macon led 19-9 at the 11:53 mark, 33-13 at the 6:29 mark, 47-17 at the 2:40 mark and 56-20 at the half. The Yellow Jackets led by as much as 53 in the second half.
Sophomore Jaylen Williams led SU with 18 points and six rebounds, freshman Karree Smith had 13 points and six rebounds, and sophomore Ethan Diffee had a team-high seven rebounds in 12 minutes. Buzz Anthony had 20 points to lead four players in double figures for R-MC.
The Hornets’ ODAC contest at Lynchburg on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. SU will travel to Hampden-Sydney on Sunday for a 2 p.m. ODAC contest.
