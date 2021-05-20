WINCHESTER — Handley’s Daniel Botros and Millbrook’s Kinsey Knox won the boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively, on Thursday at the Class 4 Northwestern District singles tournament at Handley.
Botros defeated Millbrook’s Drake Wilfong 6-1, 6-3 in the boys’ final and Knox defeated Sherando’s Emily Loy 6-0, 6-0 in the girls’ final.
All four singles finalists advance to next week’s Region 4C singles semifinals.
In Thursday’s boys’ semifinals, Botros defeated Culpeper County’s Eli Harrington 6-0, 6-0 while Wilfong defeated Fauquier’s Lawrence Dronsick.
In Thursday’s girls’ semifinals, Knox defeated Kettle Run’s Meg Harkness 6-3, 6-1 and Loy defeated Culpeper’s Lauren Bates.
Colonels complete baseball sweep of Warriors
WINCHESTER — James Wood forced the mercy rule for the second time this season against Sherando, rolling to a 10-0 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball triumph in five innings at R. Charles Hott Field on Thursday.
Nick Bell tossed a one-hitter, with no walks and six strikeouts for the Colonels (7-2 overall, 6-1 district), who took control with five runs in the first inning and four more in the third against the Warriors (5-5, 4-4).
Leaders: James Wood: Luke Gross 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Aden Payne 2 hits (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brody Bower 2 hits, 2 runs; Jacob Roy double, 2 RBIs; Colin McGuire 2 runs. Sherando: Mason See hit.
7-0 James Wood boys' soccer posts seventh shutout
WINCHESTER — Brandon Dunn stopped a penalty kick and the James Wood boys' soccer team posted its seventh shutout of the year with a 2-0 win against Sherando on Thursday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Colonels are 7-0 and the Warriors are 4-4.
James Wood leaders: Tristan Obert 1 goal, 1 assist; Seth Hammond 1 goal; Connor Ballentine 1 assist.
Clarke girls' tennis falls to Stonewall
NEW MARKET — The Clarke County girls' tennis team lost 6-3 to Stonewall Jackson in its regular-season finale on Thursday in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles — who received a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles — are 2-8.
Clarke County singles winners: 1. Ryleigh Webster 11-9; 6. Mary Simmons 10-4.
Shenandoah closes out track & field season
GLASSBORO, N.J. — The Shenandoah University men's and women's outdoor track & field teams wrapped up their seasons Thursday with five finishes in the Top 5 at the Rowan Last Chance Meet.
The 4x100 relay team of William Crowder, Miles Moore, Andre Jackson and Elijah Morton placed second in 42.82 seconds.
Emily Miller also had a runner-up performance in the women's steeplechase (11:20.35) to finish second in the steeplechase.
Tyler McCarthy (10:01.92) took third in the men's steeplechase, while John Kindig was third in the hammer (50.84 meters).
Moore (10.75) took fifth and Crowder was eighth (10.95) in the 100.
