Handley High School graduates Trey Causey and Taylor Beard will each compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships that will be held in Eugene, Ore., today through Saturday.
Causey (University of Kentucky sophomore) will compete in the men’s long jump today at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (6:30 Pacific). Out of 24 long jumpers, Causey is tied for 22nd in the seedings at 7.58 meters, but his season-best jump of 7.78 meters (25 feet, 6.25 inches) was bettered by only eight people nationally in regional qualifying.
The long jump can be viewed on ESPN3 (www.espn.com/watch/player?id=20fda283-286c-400d-b1ff-b22787709dc3).
Beard (University of Cincinnati freshman) will compete in the women’s high jump on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 PT). Out of 24 people, Beard is one of 18 who jumped 1.82 (5 feet, 11.5 inches) in regional qualifying. Beard’s top mark this year is a 6-0 that she achieved indoors.
The high jump can be viewed on ESPN3 (www.espn.com/watch/player?id=a66a86e6-ecf7-41d3-89bb-de35b4a9cccf).
Colonels lose pitcher's duel in district final
WARRENTON — Faquier's Meghan Harrington won a pitcher's duel against James Wood's Cadence Rieg as the Falcons captured the Class 4 Northwestern District title with a 1-0 victory over the Colonels.
Harrington tossed a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking just one for the unbeaten Falcons (15-0). Reig allowed four hits and walked four with five strikeouts.
The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. Emma Carter singled and was at third with one out when Katie Harrington singled to right field for the game's only run.
Caitlyn Shutts had two of James Wood's three hits. Sadie Kittoe had a two-out triple in the sixth, but was left stranded at third. Shutts had a one-out single in the seventh and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout. Meghan Harrington got the final out on a strikeout.
The Colenels (10-4) will travel to the Dulles District champion on Monday, while Fauquier will host the Dulles runner-up.
Royals suffer first loss of VBL season
NEW MARKET — New Market scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 5-3 Valley Baseball League win over Winchester on Monday night.
The Royals (1-1) had built a 2-0 lead on Austin Bulman’s RBI groundout in the first and Will Long’s RBI single in the fifth. Robert Antonetti’s two-run double highlighted the sixth for the Rebels (2-2).
Four New Market pitchers held the Royals to three hits. They combined for 10 walks and 12 strikeouts. Daniel Vos threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Royals.
