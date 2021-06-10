Handley High School graduate and University of Kentucky sophomore Trey Causey placed 24th out of 24 competitors in the long jump on Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Causey recorded a top mark of 22 feet, 8.5 inches. Louisiana State junior JuVaughan Harrison won with a mark of 27-1.75, more than eight inches better than Florida State junior Isaac Grimes (26-5).
Causey was tied for 22nd in the seedings at 7.58 meters, but his season-best jump of 7.78 meters (25 feet, 6.25 inches) was bettered by only eight people nationally in regional qualifying.
Royals win on walk-off homerWINCHESTER — Austin Bulman belted a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Winchester Royals to a 9-7 victory over the Woodstock River Bandits on Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field.
Will Long also belted a two-run homer in the seventh for the Royals (3-1), who never trailed after scoring three runs in the first. Woodstock (3-2) twice tied the contest with two runs in the seventh (5-5) and two runs in the eighth (7-7).
Bulman had three hits, scored twice and drove in three. Long also had three RBIs. Dilan Espinal drove in two runs. Riley Skeen pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts, to pick up the win. The Royals committed five errors in the contest.
