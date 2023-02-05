WARRENTON — The Clarke County boys defended their Region 1B/2B swimming title on Saturday at the Warrenton Aquatic Recreation Facility, scoring 123 points to win by 53 over runner-up Mountain View (70) in the nine-school competition.
The Eagle girls placed third with 84 points behind Strasburg (120) and East Rockingham (88).
The Clarke County boys won all three relays. Sophomore Ryan Hooks, junior Ron Martin, junior Jefferson Fairbanks and sophomore Jack Westbrook took the 200-yard medley by 5.72 seconds in 1:55.64; Martin, Westbrook, Fairbanks and junior Ethan Marchisano teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay by 2.74 seconds in 1:45.23; and Hooks, Fairbanks, senior Dylan Rosenbohm and junior Patrick Whalen finished off the meet by taking the 400 freestyle relay by 5.22 seconds in 3:58.61.
Eagle boys who captured individual events were Fairbanks (50 free in 22.83, won by 0.08); Whalen (500 free in 5:54.07, won by 11.96); and Hooks (100 backstroke in 1:06.43, won by 1.46).
Clarke County sophomore Noelle Whalen starred on the girls’ side, capturing the 200 free by 9.24 seconds in 2:11.18 and the 500 free by 26.28 seconds in 5:58.96.
The top five individuals and top four relays from each event, as well as those with qualifying times, advanced to the Class 1/2 state meet on Feb. 18 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Other Clarke County state qualifiers:
Boys: Martin, second in 100 fly, 1:15.25, fifth in 100 breast, 1:17.98; Rosenbohm, third in 100 fly, 1:17.59; Danny Harwell, third in 200 IM, 2:32.28; Whalen, fourth in 200 free, 2:09.84; Hooks, fifth in 50 free, 24.79.
Girls: Maya Pitts, second in 200 IM, 2:32.59, second in 100 fly, 1:08.63; 400 free relay (Whalen, Rebecca Spitler, Leah Mitchell, Pitts), second in 4:33.06; 200 medley relay (Whalen, Kyleigh Goforth, Pitts, Spitler), third in 2:14.74; 200 free relay (Mitchell, Heidi Duncan, Spitler, Goforth), fourth in 2:09.30; Goforth, fifth in 100 breast 1:29.78.
Wrestling: SU 29, Greensboro 26
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University completed its regular-season schedule on Saturday with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Greensboro College.
Shenandoah (3-7, 1-5 ODAC) never trailed in the match. Millbrook graduate and freshman Elliott Rivera won by fall at 125 pounds to start it off against the Pride (1-10, 0-5). Other Hornet winners were Xavier Maccherone (17-2 technical fall at 133); Christian Johnson-Hunte (forfeit win at 149); Cameron Hatchett (pin at 157); and Dylan Weaver (pin at 174).
SU will host the inaugural ODAC Tournament next Saturday at the Wilkins Center. The competition begins at 11 a.m. and the finals are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Bridgewater 60, SU 53
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College outscored Shenandoah 22-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for an ODAC win on Saturday.
Trailing 44-38 after three quarters, the Eagles (15-5, 10-4 ODAC) went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good against the Hornets (13-8, 8-6 ODAC).
SU would climb back within one point at 46-45 on a Terese Greene free throw with 6:20 left and 49-48 on a Gabby Krystofiak 3-pointer with 4:08 remaining. Bridgewater made 7 of 8 free throws over the remainder of the game to knock off the Hornets.
Greene led all scorers with 24 points and added two blocks. SU’s Shawnise Campbell had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Emily Williams had seven rebounds.
SU made only 12 of 22 free throws while the Eagles made 17 of 22. The Hornets shot 35 percent (19 of 54) to 32 percent for Bridgewater (19 of 59) and had a 41-37 edge on the glass. The Eagles scored 16 points off of 20 SU turnovers.
Men’s basketball: Hampden-Sydney 74, SU 55
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — No. 18 Hampden-Sydney used a 20-2 run to break a 33-33 tie early in the second half and went on to win in ODAC action against Shenandoah on Saturday.
The Hornets’ Malik Jordan (13 points, six assists) scored the first two points of the second half on free throws at the 19:33 mark to tie the game at 33, but the Tigers (18-4, 12-1 ODAC) scored 20 of the next 22 points to take a 53-35 lead against the Hornets (6-15, 3-9) with 11:11 remaining. SU would get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Hornets freshman Joshua Stephen had 13 points, three assists and three steals and Landon Russ had nine points and three assists.
Hampden-Sydney shot 51 percent (28 of 55) to 33 percent for the Hornets (19 of 57) and H-SC had a 41-26 advantage on the glass.
