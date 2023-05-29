BERRYVILLE — Chris LeBlanc and Ian Waldner each had hat tricks to lead No. 1 Clarke County to an 11-0 boys' soccer win over No. 8 Luray in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday.
LeBlanc also had an assist for the Eagles (20-0), who will host the winner of Tuesday's No. 4 Stuarts Draft-No. 5 Mountain View game in Wednesday's semifinals.
Other Clarke County leaders: Ethan Marchisano 2 goals; Wilson Travers, Wesley Beiler, Murphy 1 goal, 1 assist each; Emmet Morris, Ben Fulmer, Jackson Ellis, Johnny Mercer, Caden Mercer 1 assist each.
Girls’ soccer: Clarke County 11, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Eight players scored as No. 1 Clarke County rolled to a Region 2B quarterfinal win over No. 8 Page County on Monday.
The Eagles (19-0) will host No. 4 Strasburg in Wednesday's semifinals at 7 p.m.
Clarke County leaders: Olivia Morise, Kelsey Elrod, Leah Mitchell 2 goals each; Summer Toone, Madison Toone, Campbell Neiman, Makenna Jarvis, Heather Cartagena 1 goal each.
Running: Teffra, Trippett win Loudoun Street Mile
WINCHESTER — Abel Teffra, a 21-year-old from Fresno, Calif., and Madison Trippett, 19, from Parkersburg, W.Va., captured the men's and women's titles, respectively, at the 36th annual Loudoun Street Mile on Monday.
Teffra, a junior who runs for Georgetown University, recorded a time of 4 minutes, 5.6 seconds to capture the overall and collegiate title by 1.7 seconds over Theo Woods of Lynchburg (4:06.6) in an event that featured 421 finishers.
Trippett, a junior who runs for Richmond, also won the collegiate title and ran a time of 4:42.5 to win the women's title by a second over Lauren Berman, 26, of Reston.
Former James Wood coordinator of student activities and cross country coach Craig Wosher won the Grand Masters title. Woshner, 53, who starred at Pittsburgh, recorded a 4:53. Scott Wallace, 43 of New Market, Md., won the men's Masters (4:33.5); Adrienne Glasheenm, 44, of Aldie won the women's Masters (5:18.7); and Terri Rath, 59, of Reston won the women's Grand Masters title (6:09.8.).
Other male age group winners are: Under-8: Owen Charlton, 7, Bloomery, W.Va., 6:52.3; 8-9: Jacoby Long, 9, Winchester, 6:15.5; 10-11: William Norris IV, 11, Stephens City, 6:05.3; 12-14: Josef Gruendel, 14, Clifton, 4:46.1; 15-19: Dylan McGraw, 16 Stephens City; 20-24: Shannon Dooley, 22, Havre De Grace, Md., 4:19.8; 25-29: James Heilman, 28, Lutherville Timon, Md., 4:17.3; 30-34: Mark Leininger, Colts Neck, N.J., 4:21.1; 35-39: Sam Sharp, 37, Alexandria, 4:29.2; 40-44: Bradley Sponaugle, Martinsburg, W.Va., 5:28.4; 45-49: Hasan Hobbs, 49, Poolesville, Md., 5:03.7; 50-54: David Storper, 50, Bethesda, Md., 4:54.2; 55-59: Scott Harmon, 55, Leesburg 5:20.7; 60-69: Mark Neff, 61, Derwood, Md., 5:26.1; 70-79: Richard Hower, 71, Reston, Va.; 6:44.4.
Other female age group winners are: Under-8: Corbin Keefauver, 7, White Post, 8:30.8; 8-9: Lucy Thomsen, 8, Winchester, 6:16.9; 10-11: Kennedy Combs, 10, Winchester, 6:01.8; 12-14: Lillian Leslie, 12, Front Royal, 6:12.5; 15-19: Emma Ahrens, 18, Stephens City, 5:31.5; 20-24: Lauren Finikioitis, 24, Washington, D.C., 5:07.4; 25-29: Zoe Matherne, 26, Philadelphia, 4:50.3; 30-34: Erin Matysek, 30, Rockville, Md.; 5:12.3; 35-39: Kelly Calway, 39, McLean, 5:08.2; 40-44: Margaret Benny Klimek, 40, Arlington, 5:44.1; 45-49: Jacqueline Gruendel, 48, Clifton, 6:09.7; 50-54: Kyra Brown, 53, Lake Frederick, 7:04.6; 55-59: Barbara Fauver, 55, Winchester, 8:35; 60-69: Julie Hayden, 63, Lake Frederick, 6:16.1; 80-89: Janet Hughes, 80, Winchester, 10:29.7.
College track: Kindig earns All-American honors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shenandoah University graduate student Tucker Kindig earned his third straight All-America honor Saturday afternoon with an eighth-place finish in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Championships.
Kindig, who was a 2022 All-America outdoors in the hammer throw and a 2023 All-America indoors in the weight throw, tossed the hammer 58.17 meters on his second attempt Saturday.
He is the sixth All-America honoree in the history of the track & field program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.