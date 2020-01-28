BERRYVILLE — Volkan Ergen hit the go-ahead jumper with 59 seconds left as part of a 22-point effort, and the Clarke County boys’ basketball team went on to defeat Luray 43-39 on Tuesday in Bull Run District action.
Ergen — who also had 11 rebounds — put Clarke County (8-11, 6-5 district) up 40-39 with his basket and the Eagles shut out Luray (2-16, 1-9) from there.
The Eagles led 30-26 after three quarters behind 14 points from Ergen and 10 from Jacob Weddle.
Clarke County led 22-18 at halftime led by Ergen’s 10 points, Weddle’s six points and Colby Childs’ five. For Luray, Patrick Porter and Sam Liscomb had five points each.
Ergen had six points in the first quarter, including a basket at the buzzer, to give Clarke County a 9-8 lead after the first quarter.
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Weddle 10 points, 6 rebounds; Colby Childs 7 points.
Handley 69, Culpeper County 45
WINCHESTER — Demitri Gardner scored 26 points to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Culpeper County on Tuesday. The Judges (10-8, 7-3 district) led 15-9 after one quarter, 33-24 at the half and 48-40 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Jayden Vardaro 10 points; Nick Hott 8 points.
Sherando 59, Liberty 41
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando snapped an 11-game losing streak by outscoring Liberty 22-6 in the fourth quarter in a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-14, 2-9 district) led 15-12 after one quarter, trailed 28-25 at the half and led 37-35 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Sherando made 6 of 9 shots and was 8 for 10 on free throws.
Sherando leaders: James Harris 17 points (11 in the fourth quarter); Cole Armel 12 points, 7 rebounds; Keli Lawson 10 points, 7 rebounds; Darius Lane 10 points. Keli Lawson 10 points 7 rebounds) each had 10 points.
Millbrook 79, Fauquier 69
WARRENTON — Julien Hagerman scored 34 points to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District in over Liberty on Tuesday. The Pioneers (13-5, 9-1 district) led 45-44 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Tyson Stewart 20 points, Jordan Jackson 11 points.
Kettle Run 65, James Wood 63 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run's Drew Tapscott hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Cougars a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Tuesday.
The Colonels (11-6, 6-4 district) were 3 of 8 from the free throw line in overtime and missed two free throws with eight seconds left while up 63-62. James Wood outscored Kettle Ruin 12-8 in the fourth quarter to the game at 58 but missed two shots to win it after holding the ball for the last 30 seconds.
James Wood trailed 15-11 after one quarter, led 31-30 at halftime, then fell behind 50-46 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Medina 13 points; Lavaughan Freeman 11 points, 9 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 11 points; James Cornwell 11 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 61, Kettle Run 39
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored 19 of her 31 points after halftime to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. The Colonels are 15-2 (9-1 district).
James Wood leaders: Brenna Prunty, Brynna Nesselrodt 13 points each.
Sherando 51, Liberty 41
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando outscored Liberty 14-1 in the second quarter and went on to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Warriors (10-9, 6-5) trailed 14-8 after one quarter, led 22-15 at the half and led 28-21 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 17 points; Jaiden Polston 13 points, 13 rebounds; Ella Carlson 8 points, 10 rebounds.
Culpeper County 47, Handley 38
CULPEPER — Handley lost to Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday night. The Judges (3-15, 2-9 district) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, 24-16 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 14 points; Laura Hogan 9 points; Jadyn Washington 7 points.
Tuesday’s scores: Millbrook 61, Fauquier 51. Pioneers are 18-0, 10-0 Class 4 Northwestern District. Luray 56, Clarke County 45. Eagles are 8-11, 4-7 Bull Run District.
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
Green signs with Spanish team
Coosur Real Betis of the Spanish league Liga ACB announced Tuesday that it has added Erick Green to the roster.
The former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech star guard started off the 2019-20 season with Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, but the 6-foot-4, 28-year-old Green and Fujian parted ways in December. Green played in only four games for Fujian but averaged 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Green will serve his second stint in Liga ACB. In 2017-18, Green experienced his most successful international season while playing with Valencia Basket, averaging 13.5 points in 60 combined Liga ACB and EuroLeague games.
Coosur Real Betis is located in Seville. The team is 16th out of 18 teams in Liga ACB with a 5-14 record.
Green has averaged 10.9 points in 195 international games with five teams since 2013-14. Green had also played in 52 games with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz of the NBA. Green is the second local product to switch professional basketball teams in the middle of the season.
Former Handley High School and Wofford College star Cameron Jackson started the year with the German team Syntainics MBC in the 17-team Basketball Bundesliga. Jackson averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in nine games before the teams parted ways in November.
Jackson signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, which is also in the BBL, on Dec. 18. Jackson had eight points and six rebounds in his only BBL game for Ludwigsburg. MHP Riesen has played five BBL games since Jackson’s signing and is in second in the league with a 12-4 record.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SU men, women ranked regionally
NEW ORLEANS — The Shenandoah University men are eighth and the women are 11th in South/Southeast rankings announced Tuesday afternoon by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The women are one of six ODAC teams in the 15-team rankings and the men one of seven from the league.
