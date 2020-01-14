QUICKSBURG — The Clarke County boys’ basketball team won its fourth straight Bull Run District game with a 61-45 win over Stonewall Jackson on Tuesday. The Eagles are 6-8 (4-2 district).
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Weddle 16 points, 6 rebounds; Colby Childs 16 points; Volkan Ergen 15 points, 9 rebounds.
Millbrook 63, Kettle Run 57
WINCHESTER — Taralle Hayden scored 18 points to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 10-4 (7-0 district).
Millbrook leaders: T.J. Spain 16 points; Julien Hagerman 9 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Jackson 8 points.
Handley 51, Liberty 43
BEALETON — Demitri Gardner scored 30 points and Handley outscored Liberty 22-9 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Judges (7-7, 4-2) trailed 13-3 after one quarter, 27-13 at the half and 34-29 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Emerson Ferguson 10 points; Liberty: Russell Martin 14 points.
James Wood 53, Fauquier 50
WINCHESTER — Jacob Medina's steal and 3-point play at the buzzer gave the Colonels a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Fauquier on Tuesday.
With the score tied at 50-50, Medina came from off his man and swiped the ball from a Falcon dribbler with five seconds left. He raced downcourt and was ruled to have scored just before the buzzer went off as he was being fouled. He made the free throw for the final margin.
The Colonels improved to 9-3, 5-2 in the district.
Leaders — James Wood: Jaden Ashby career-high 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Lavaughan Freeman 12 points, 11 rebounds; Medina 9 points.
Tuesday's score: Culpeper County 59, Sherando 56. Warriors are 3-12, 1-7 Class 4 Northwestern District.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 45, Fauquier 33
WARRENTON — James Wood pulled away in the final quarter to win a Class 4 Northwestern District game at Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Colonels (10-2, 6-1) led 26-23 entering the final period.
Leaders — James Wood: Brenna Prunty 11 points; Jenny Kerns 10 points; Makayla Firebaugh 9 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points; Emma Bursey 6 points.
Sherando 58, Culpeper Co. 35
STEPHENS CITY — Haley Mack scored 21 points to lead Sherando to a romp against Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Warriors (8-7, 4-3) led 26-19 at halftime and pulled away over the final two periods.
Leaders — Sherando: Asia James 9 points; Ella Carlson 6 points; Lizzie Campbell 6 points; Bella Entsminger 6 points.
Handley 40, Liberty 29
WINCHESTER — Handley outscored Liberty 16-5 in the third quarter and defeated Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Judges (3-11, 2-5 district) led 4-3 after one quarter, 10-9 at the half and 26-14 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 12 points, Tierney Finley 10 points.
Clarke County 57, Skyline 55
FRONT ROYAL — Alison Sipe scored 24 points, including the game-winning basket, as Clarke County topped Skyline on Monday.
Sipe went 12-for-12 from the line in the contest and grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles (6-7).
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellie Brumback 10 points, 8 rebounds; Raegan Owens 9 points; Sara Wenzel 8 points; Skyline: Kaitlyn Cramer 20 points; Kyra Whitmore 11 points.
Fauquier 53, Handley 28
WARRENTON — Fauquier grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter and pulled away to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Monday.
The loss dropped the Judges to 2-11, 1-5, while the Falcons improved to 6-5, 3-3.
Leaders — Handley: Ameerah Evans 9 points, Tierney Finley 6 points; Fauquier: Skyler Furr 18 points; Tia Minor 12 points; Makayla Foddrell 12 points.
