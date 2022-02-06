WARRENTON — The Clarke County boys scored 110 points to win by 19 points over runner-up Strasburg (91) at Saturday’s eight-team Region 2B/1B swim meet at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
Freshman Ryan Hooks won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 11.34 seconds to win by nearly five seconds for the Eagles.
In the girls’ meet, Clarke County scored 88 points to place second to Strasburg (142). Senior Kayla Sprincis led the Eagles, winning the 200 free by 4.02 in 2:02.24 and the 500 free by 1:21.30 in 5:26.16. She also teamed with the freshmen trio of Maya Pitts, Rebecca Spitler and Noelle Whalen to win the 400 free relay by 9.75 in 4:26.18.
The top five individuals and top four relays, as well as those with qualifying times, advance to the Class 2/1 state meet on Feb. 17 at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Other Clarke boys leaders: 200 medley relay: 3. Hooks, Lucas Welch, Jefferson Fairbanks, Ron Martin 2:00.98; 200 free: 2. Liam Whalen 2:00.97; 200 IM: 3. Patrick Whalen 2:33.82; 5. Welch 2:40.89; 50 free: 2. Fairbanks 23.97; 100 fly: 5. Dylan Rosenbohm 1:12.14; 100 free: 2. Liam Whalen 54.69; 500 free: 2. Patrick Whalen 5:56.86; 200 free relay: 2. Fairbanks, Rosenbohm, Martin, Liam Whalen 1:43.40; 100 back: 4. Joseph Ziercher 1:20.94; 100 breast: 4. Welch 1:19.53; 5. Martin 1:20.75; 400 free relay: 2. Fairbanks, Patrick Whalen, Hooks, Liam Whalen 3:52.96.
Other Clarke girls leaders: 200 medley relay: 2. Whalen, Kyleigh Goforth, Pitts, Spitler 2:19.12; 200 IM: 2. Pitts 2:31.73; 100 fly: 2. Pitts 1:07.92; 3. Whalen 1:08.35; 100 back: 2. Whalen 1:12.77.
Girls’ basketball: Clarke Co. 47, Madison Co. 35
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Madison County in Bull Run District action on Saturday.
The Eagles are 12-4 overall and 9-3 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Hailey Evans 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Ellie Brumback 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Willow Oliver 7 points, 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
James Wood 64, Handley 21
WINCHESTER — James Wood won for the 10th time in 12 games with a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley at the Judges’ Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Colonels are 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the district. The Judges are 1-20, 0-11.
Leaders — James Wood: Brynna Nesselrodt 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Aubrey Grove 14 rebs, 8 blocks; Emma Bursey 10 points; Aleeya Silver 9 points; Gabby Valentinetti 6 points, 7 rebounds; Josie Russell 7 rebounds. Handley: Laura Hogan 9 points.
Women’s basketball: SU 52, Guilford 47 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ran its winning streak to seven games Saturday with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference overtime victory over Guilford College.
Olivia Weinel (13 points, seven rebounds, two steals), one of six women recognized prior to the Senior Day contest, put the Hornets (14-4, 9-4 ODAC) up 49-47 with a pair of free throws with 1:31 remaining.
A Terese Greene (10 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, two steals) jumper with 39 seconds left and one of two at the line from Sierra St. Cyr (15 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists, two blocks) clinched the win.
The Quakers (6-12, 4-9) led 22-19 at the half. SU started the second half with a 14-2 run to take a 33-24 with 1:11 left in the third quarter. The Hornets held Guilford to just six points in the third quarter on 1-of-16 (6 percent) shooting.
However, SU went cold in the fourth, making only 3 of 14 (21 percent) shots from the field. Regulation ended in a 39-39 tie.
The Hornets had a 52-47 edge on the boards. Ragan Johnson had 10 of those rebounds for SU and added six points.
Men’s basketball: Guilford 70, SU 49
WINCHESTER — Guilford College completed a season sweep of Shenandoah University with an ODAC win Saturday.
The Quakers (13-5, 9-2 ODAC) took control with a 21-4 run against the Hornets (3-18, 2-10) to take a 23-11 lead with 8:24 left in the half.
Guilford went to a 37-23 halftime lead. SU never got closer than 11 points in the second half.
Jaylen Williams had 18 points and two assists and Deondre McNeill added 10 points for the Hornets. Liam Ward had 25 points for Guilford.
College wrestling: SU last in conference tourney
DANVILLE — Sophomore Dylan Weaver had a runner-up performance at 174 pounds on Saturday as Shenandoah University finished last out of eight teams in the Southeast Wrestling Conference Championships.
Weaver lost 11-3 to Averett’s George Mosley in the final. SU’s Colton White was fifth at 141 pounds.
Host Averett University won the tournament with 154.5 points and the University of the Ozarks was second (128). The Hornets scored 30.5 points.
College indoor track: Schannauer wins shot for SU
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Shenandoah University men’s and women’s teams had a total of five top-3 finishes on Saturday at the Bomber Invitational hosted by Ithaca College.
For the SU men, Wyatt Schannauer placed first out of 27 men with a school-record 15.02 meter (more than 49 feet) toss. Schannauer uncorked the throw on his sixth and final throw.
Tucker Kindig was third in the weight throw with a toss of 15.66 meters (more than 51 feet). James Wood graduate William Crowder placed third in 6.96 seconds in the 60-meter dash.
Kaitlin Measell (5.23 meters, more than 17 feet, in the long jump) and Madison Gray (school-record 1:00.65 in the 400 meters) shared top honors for the women with a pair of third-place showings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.