LURAY — Clarke County’s Grace Trent, Caleb Erickson and Jonah Ziercher each shot a 41 to tie for first and lead Clarke County to a golf quad victory on Thursday at Luray Caverns.
Hunter shot a 46 to give the Eagles a team score of 169. Spotswood shot a 178, Luray shot a 186 and Page County did not score.
On Tuesday, Clarke County placed second in a five-team competition at Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal. Mountain View won with a 178 and was followed by the Eagles (187), Madison County (190), East Rockingham (205) and Strasburg, which only had three golfers.
The Eagles were led by Breece (43), Dylan Hoggatt (45), Jonah Ziercher (49) and Joe Ziercher (50). Madison County’s Cai Clark won by three strokes with a 38.
In addition, Madison County submitted an incorrect score in a tri at Blue Ridge Shadows on Aug. 9, so instead of tying for first the Eagles won 191-196 over the Mountaineers.
